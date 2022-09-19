Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

All craftable weapons and how to get them - Destiny 2

A list of every craftable weapon in Destiny 2, where to find them and how many patterns you need to make your own god rolls.
Rise of Bacon
Rise of Bacon
Bungie
1

Weapon crafting has come to Destiny 2 with the introduction of The Witch Queen DLC. This has enabled Guardians across the game to focus on a weapon they enjoy and build their own god roll or even just focus on something that can really take a Guardians loadout to the next level.

All craftable weapons & drop locations

Image shows the craftable weapon the Enigma in Destiny 2
The Enigma is one of the first weapons players can craft in Destiny 2.

Crafting a weapon in Destiny 2 is a great way to hone a build. Keep in mind, not every gun in in the game is craftable. Bungie (so far) has introduced batches of weapons each season with seasonal and returning weapons being the focus on what players can craft. This has also included raid and dungeon weapons, helping keep these activities desirable week to week. Below is a table of all craftable weapons currently available as of Season 18, Season of Plunder.

All craftable weapons
Primary Ammo Weapons
Auto Rifles
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
Ammit AR2 Solar Quest from the Enclave / World Drop 2
Come to Pass Arc Wellspring (Daily rotation) 2
Firefright Kinetic Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5
Sweet Sorrow Arc PsiOps / Season of the Risen activities 5
Bows
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
Fel Taradiddle Kinetic Wellspring (Daily rotation) 3
Under Your Skin Void PsiOps / Season of the Risen activities 3
Hand Cannons
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
Austringer Kinetic Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5
Zaouli's Bane Solar King's Fall raid 5
Pulse Rifles
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
BxR-55 Battler Solar Dares of Eternity 5
Insidious Arc Vow of the Disciple raid 5
Piece of Mind Kinetic PsiOps / Season of the Risen activities 5
Smite of Merain Kinetic King's Fall raid 5
Syncopation-53 Stasis World drop / Shaping: Extraction quest N/A
Scout Rifles
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
Doom of Chelchis Void King's Fall raid 5
Pointed Inquiry Void Wellspring (Daily rotation) 3
Tarnished Mettle Arc Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities 5
Tears of Contrition Kinetic Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5
Sidearms
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
Brigand's Law Arc Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities 5
Drang (Baroque) Solar Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5
Empirical Evidence Kinetic Throne World drop 5
Submachine Guns
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
Blood Feud Stasis Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities 5
CALUS Mini-Tool Solar Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5
Forensic Nightmare Stasis Throne World drop 3
Osteo Striga Kinetic Witch Queen Deluxe Edition N/A
Submission Kinetic Vow of the Disciple raid 5
Special Ammo Weapons
Fusion Rifles
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
Deliverance Stasis Vow of the Disciple raid 5
Midha's Reckoning Arc King's Fall raid 5
Likely Suspect Void World drop N/A
The Epicurean Void Duality dungeon 5
Glaives
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
Edge of Action Void Complete Report: REVERSE-LURE. Subsequent Exotic Glaives are then unlocked from The Wellspring N/A
Edge of Concurrence Arc Complete Report: REVERSE-LURE. Subsequent Exotic Glaives are then unlocked from The Wellspring N/A
Edge of Intent Solar Complete Report: REVERSE-LURE. Subsequent Exotic Glaives are then unlocked from The Wellspring N/A
The Enigma Void Witch Queen Exotic quest N/A
Lubrae's Ruin Solar Vow of the Disciple raid 5
Nezarec's Whisper Arc Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5
Grenade Launchers
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
Explosive Personality Solar PsiOps / Season of the Risen activities 3
Forbearance Arc Vow of the Disciple raid 5
Pardon Our Dust Kinetic Dares of Eternity 5
Shotguns
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
No Reprieve Stasis Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities 5
Ragnhild-D Kinetic World drop 5
Without Remorse Solar  Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5
Sniper Rifles
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
Beloved Solar Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5
Defiance of Yasmin Kinetic King's Fall raid 5
Father's Sins Void Wellspring (Daily rotation) 3
Thoughtless Stasis PsiOps / Season of the Risen activities 3
Trace Rifles
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
Hollow Denial Void Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5
Retraced Path Solar Dares of Eternity 5
Heavy Ammo Weapons
Grenade Launchers
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
Tarnation Arc Wellspring (Daily rotation) 2
Linear Fusion Rifles
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
Cataclysmic Solar Vow of the Disciple raid 5
Sailspy Pitchglass Arc Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities 5
Taipan-4fr Void Quest from the Enclave / World Drop 2
Machine Guns
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
Fixed Odds Solar Duality dungeon 5
Qullim's Terminus Stasis King's Fall raid 5
Planck's Stride Arc Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities 5
Recurrent Impact Stasis World drop 5
Rocket Launchers
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
Bump in the Night Stasis Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5
Palmyra-B Stasis Complete Shaping: Resonant Alloys quest / World drop N/A
Red Herring Void Throne World drop N/A
Swords
Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting
Half-Truths Arc Dares of Eternity 5
The Other Half Void Dares of Eternity 1

As more weapons are added to the crafting pool we will keep you updated with any new weapons that arrive in game. For more details on the current Destiny season and guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

RiseOfBacon is a Redditor, vinyl collector, craft beer enthusiast, and lover of all things sports and gaming. Most frequently seen on r/DestinyTheGame either posting guides or in the comment section offering tips, advice, and sharing stories of Destiny triumphs and god roll chasing. Catch up with him on Reddit or Twitter using @RiseOfBacon to talk all things Destiny2.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola