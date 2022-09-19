All craftable weapons and how to get them - Destiny 2 A list of every craftable weapon in Destiny 2, where to find them and how many patterns you need to make your own god rolls.

Weapon crafting has come to Destiny 2 with the introduction of The Witch Queen DLC. This has enabled Guardians across the game to focus on a weapon they enjoy and build their own god roll or even just focus on something that can really take a Guardians loadout to the next level.

All craftable weapons & drop locations

The Enigma is one of the first weapons players can craft in Destiny 2.

Crafting a weapon in Destiny 2 is a great way to hone a build. Keep in mind, not every gun in in the game is craftable. Bungie (so far) has introduced batches of weapons each season with seasonal and returning weapons being the focus on what players can craft. This has also included raid and dungeon weapons, helping keep these activities desirable week to week. Below is a table of all craftable weapons currently available as of Season 18, Season of Plunder.

All craftable weapons Primary Ammo Weapons Auto Rifles Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting Ammit AR2 Solar Quest from the Enclave / World Drop 2 Come to Pass Arc Wellspring (Daily rotation) 2 Firefright Kinetic Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5 Sweet Sorrow Arc PsiOps / Season of the Risen activities 5 Bows Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting Fel Taradiddle Kinetic Wellspring (Daily rotation) 3 Under Your Skin Void PsiOps / Season of the Risen activities 3 Hand Cannons Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting Austringer Kinetic Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5 Zaouli's Bane Solar King's Fall raid 5 Pulse Rifles Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting BxR-55 Battler Solar Dares of Eternity 5 Insidious Arc Vow of the Disciple raid 5 Piece of Mind Kinetic PsiOps / Season of the Risen activities 5 Smite of Merain Kinetic King's Fall raid 5 Syncopation-53 Stasis World drop / Shaping: Extraction quest N/A Scout Rifles Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting Doom of Chelchis Void King's Fall raid 5 Pointed Inquiry Void Wellspring (Daily rotation) 3 Tarnished Mettle Arc Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities 5 Tears of Contrition Kinetic Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5 Sidearms Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting Brigand's Law Arc Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities 5 Drang (Baroque) Solar Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5 Empirical Evidence Kinetic Throne World drop 5 Submachine Guns Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting Blood Feud Stasis Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities 5 CALUS Mini-Tool Solar Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5 Forensic Nightmare Stasis Throne World drop 3 Osteo Striga Kinetic Witch Queen Deluxe Edition N/A Submission Kinetic Vow of the Disciple raid 5 Special Ammo Weapons Fusion Rifles Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting Deliverance Stasis Vow of the Disciple raid 5 Midha's Reckoning Arc King's Fall raid 5 Likely Suspect Void World drop N/A The Epicurean Void Duality dungeon 5 Glaives Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting Edge of Action Void Complete Report: REVERSE-LURE. Subsequent Exotic Glaives are then unlocked from The Wellspring N/A Edge of Concurrence Arc Complete Report: REVERSE-LURE. Subsequent Exotic Glaives are then unlocked from The Wellspring N/A Edge of Intent Solar Complete Report: REVERSE-LURE. Subsequent Exotic Glaives are then unlocked from The Wellspring N/A The Enigma Void Witch Queen Exotic quest N/A Lubrae's Ruin Solar Vow of the Disciple raid 5 Nezarec's Whisper Arc Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5 Grenade Launchers Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting Explosive Personality Solar PsiOps / Season of the Risen activities 3 Forbearance Arc Vow of the Disciple raid 5 Pardon Our Dust Kinetic Dares of Eternity 5 Shotguns Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting No Reprieve Stasis Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities 5 Ragnhild-D Kinetic World drop 5 Without Remorse Solar Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5 Sniper Rifles Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting Beloved Solar Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5 Defiance of Yasmin Kinetic King's Fall raid 5 Father's Sins Void Wellspring (Daily rotation) 3 Thoughtless Stasis PsiOps / Season of the Risen activities 3 Trace Rifles Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting Hollow Denial Void Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5 Retraced Path Solar Dares of Eternity 5 Heavy Ammo Weapons Grenade Launchers Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting Tarnation Arc Wellspring (Daily rotation) 2 Linear Fusion Rifles Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting Cataclysmic Solar Vow of the Disciple raid 5 Sailspy Pitchglass Arc Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities 5 Taipan-4fr Void Quest from the Enclave / World Drop 2 Machine Guns Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting Fixed Odds Solar Duality dungeon 5 Qullim's Terminus Stasis King's Fall raid 5 Planck's Stride Arc Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities 5 Recurrent Impact Stasis World drop 5 Rocket Launchers Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting Bump in the Night Stasis Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities 5 Palmyra-B Stasis Complete Shaping: Resonant Alloys quest / World drop N/A Red Herring Void Throne World drop N/A Swords Weapon Type Source Patterns required for crafting Half-Truths Arc Dares of Eternity 5 The Other Half Void Dares of Eternity 1

