All craftable weapons and how to get them - Destiny 2
A list of every craftable weapon in Destiny 2, where to find them and how many patterns you need to make your own god rolls.
Weapon crafting has come to Destiny 2 with the introduction of The Witch Queen DLC. This has enabled Guardians across the game to focus on a weapon they enjoy and build their own god roll or even just focus on something that can really take a Guardians loadout to the next level.
All craftable weapons & drop locations
Crafting a weapon in Destiny 2 is a great way to hone a build. Keep in mind, not every gun in in the game is craftable. Bungie (so far) has introduced batches of weapons each season with seasonal and returning weapons being the focus on what players can craft. This has also included raid and dungeon weapons, helping keep these activities desirable week to week. Below is a table of all craftable weapons currently available as of Season 18, Season of Plunder.
|All craftable weapons
|Primary Ammo Weapons
|Auto Rifles
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|Ammit AR2
|Solar
|Quest from the Enclave / World Drop
|2
|Come to Pass
|Arc
|Wellspring (Daily rotation)
|2
|Firefright
|Kinetic
|Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities
|5
|Sweet Sorrow
|Arc
|PsiOps / Season of the Risen activities
|5
|Bows
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|Fel Taradiddle
|Kinetic
|Wellspring (Daily rotation)
|3
|Under Your Skin
|Void
|PsiOps / Season of the Risen activities
|3
|Hand Cannons
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|Austringer
|Kinetic
|Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities
|5
|Zaouli's Bane
|Solar
|King's Fall raid
|5
|Pulse Rifles
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|BxR-55 Battler
|Solar
|Dares of Eternity
|5
|Insidious
|Arc
|Vow of the Disciple raid
|5
|Piece of Mind
|Kinetic
|PsiOps / Season of the Risen activities
|5
|Smite of Merain
|Kinetic
|King's Fall raid
|5
|Syncopation-53
|Stasis
|World drop / Shaping: Extraction quest
|N/A
|Scout Rifles
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|Doom of Chelchis
|Void
|King's Fall raid
|5
|Pointed Inquiry
|Void
|Wellspring (Daily rotation)
|3
|Tarnished Mettle
|Arc
|Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities
|5
|Tears of Contrition
|Kinetic
|Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities
|5
|Sidearms
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|Brigand's Law
|Arc
|Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities
|5
|Drang (Baroque)
|Solar
|Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities
|5
|Empirical Evidence
|Kinetic
|Throne World drop
|5
|Submachine Guns
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|Blood Feud
|Stasis
|Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities
|5
|CALUS Mini-Tool
|Solar
|Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities
|5
|Forensic Nightmare
|Stasis
|Throne World drop
|3
|Osteo Striga
|Kinetic
|Witch Queen Deluxe Edition
|N/A
|Submission
|Kinetic
|Vow of the Disciple raid
|5
|Special Ammo Weapons
|Fusion Rifles
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|Deliverance
|Stasis
|Vow of the Disciple raid
|5
|Midha's Reckoning
|Arc
|King's Fall raid
|5
|Likely Suspect
|Void
|World drop
|N/A
|The Epicurean
|Void
|Duality dungeon
|5
|Glaives
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|Edge of Action
|Void
|Complete Report: REVERSE-LURE. Subsequent Exotic Glaives are then unlocked from The Wellspring
|N/A
|Edge of Concurrence
|Arc
|Complete Report: REVERSE-LURE. Subsequent Exotic Glaives are then unlocked from The Wellspring
|N/A
|Edge of Intent
|Solar
|Complete Report: REVERSE-LURE. Subsequent Exotic Glaives are then unlocked from The Wellspring
|N/A
|The Enigma
|Void
|Witch Queen Exotic quest
|N/A
|Lubrae's Ruin
|Solar
|Vow of the Disciple raid
|5
|Nezarec's Whisper
|Arc
|Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities
|5
|Grenade Launchers
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|Explosive Personality
|Solar
|PsiOps / Season of the Risen activities
|3
|Forbearance
|Arc
|Vow of the Disciple raid
|5
|Pardon Our Dust
|Kinetic
|Dares of Eternity
|5
|Shotguns
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|No Reprieve
|Stasis
|Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities
|5
|Ragnhild-D
|Kinetic
|World drop
|5
|Without Remorse
|Solar
|Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities
|5
|Sniper Rifles
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|Beloved
|Solar
|Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities
|5
|Defiance of Yasmin
|Kinetic
|King's Fall raid
|5
|Father's Sins
|Void
|Wellspring (Daily rotation)
|3
|Thoughtless
|Stasis
|PsiOps / Season of the Risen activities
|3
|Trace Rifles
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|Hollow Denial
|Void
|Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities
|5
|Retraced Path
|Solar
|Dares of Eternity
|5
|Heavy Ammo Weapons
|Grenade Launchers
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|Tarnation
|Arc
|Wellspring (Daily rotation)
|2
|Linear Fusion Rifles
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|Cataclysmic
|Solar
|Vow of the Disciple raid
|5
|Sailspy Pitchglass
|Arc
|Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities
|5
|Taipan-4fr
|Void
|Quest from the Enclave / World Drop
|2
|Machine Guns
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|Fixed Odds
|Solar
|Duality dungeon
|5
|Qullim's Terminus
|Stasis
|King's Fall raid
|5
|Planck's Stride
|Arc
|Ketchcrash & Expedition / Season of Plunder activities
|5
|Recurrent Impact
|Stasis
|World drop
|5
|Rocket Launchers
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|Bump in the Night
|Stasis
|Nightmare Containment / Season of the Haunted activities
|5
|Palmyra-B
|Stasis
|Complete Shaping: Resonant Alloys quest / World drop
|N/A
|Red Herring
|Void
|Throne World drop
|N/A
|Swords
|Weapon
|Type
|Source
|Patterns required for crafting
|Half-Truths
|Arc
|Dares of Eternity
|5
|The Other Half
|Void
|Dares of Eternity
|1
As more weapons are added to the crafting pool we will keep you updated with any new weapons that arrive in game. For more details on the current Destiny season and guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.
