Unending Tempest god roll - Destiny 2 Unending Tempest is the new hotness in the SMG category, capable of rolling with some great perks for PVP and PVE.

Unending Tempest is the latest Crucible-exclusive weapon in Destiny 2. Added with Season of the Witch, this Nadir Submachine Gun boasts Stasis damage and a 600RPM, as well as a plethora of perks to choose from. Finding a god roll Unending Tempest for PVP or PVE is going to take a bit of luck, so get into Crucible and start grinding, as this is the only place it drops.

Unending Tempest god roll – PVP

Unfortunately, Unending Tempest has a massive perk pool, which makes it tough to get a god roll. The good news is that with so many perks, there is bound to be a roll that works for your specific playstyle in PVP.

Unending Tempest - PVP Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (+5 Stability, +5 Range, +5 Handling) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Gutshot Straight (Aiming down sights increases body shot damage, decreases target acquisition) Perk 2 Target Lock (Damage increases the longer this weapon remains on target) Origin Trait Nadir Focus (Sustained fire increases accuracy and range. Increases lunge distance for Swords, and projectile velocity for Launchers) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Increases this weapon's ready and stow speed)

The good thing about Unending Tempest is that it has a vertical recoil direction, so there’s no need to focus on improving that. For this reason, Corkscrew Rifling is worth grabbing for the even bump to Stability, Range, and Handling. Follow this up with Accurized Rounds for the Range or Flared Magwell for the additional Reload Speed and Stability bump. If Stability is a sticking point, look for Steady Rounds.

One thing about SMGs is that getting a series of headshots is going to be tough unless you’re performing at a high tier. Because of this, Gutshot Straight does tremendous work at increasing your damage. By ADSing, you can increase body shot damage, though target acquisition suffers (throw on Targeting Adjuster if this is a problem).

Follow this up with Target Lock, one of the best perks added to Destiny 2 recently. The longer you keep the gun on a target, the more damage it will do. These two perks work in conjunction to lift the damage output of Unending Tempest. This is before you even consider the Origin trait, Nadir Focus, which increase Range and Accuracy with sustained fire.

A couple of alternative options would be Enlightened Action that boosts Reload Speed and Handling when dealing damage, Killing Wind for its “win later” benefits, and Moving Target for the slippery foes. Then there’s Frenzy, Rangefinder, and Tap the Trigger in the last column.

Unending Tempest god roll – PVE

There are a bunch of great perks on Unending Tempest for a PVE god roll. This is one of only two 600 RPM Stasis SMGs, with the only other being Forensic Nightmare, which, though craftable, doesn’t have alluring perks.

Unending Tempest - PVE Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (+5 Stability, +5 Range, +5 Handling) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves) Perk 2 Adrenaline Junkie (This weapon gains increased damage and handling from final blows with grenades or this weapon) Origin Trait Nadir Focus (Sustained fire increases accuracy and range. Increases lunge distance for Swords, and projectile velocity for Launchers) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

As with the PVP god roll, start out with Corkscrew Rifling and Accurized Rounds. These work together to increase Stability, Handling, and Range. If you don’t mind the Handling or Stability, go all in on Range with the Hammer-Forged Rifling barrel.

The main perks is where Unending Tempest shines in PVE. Straight away, Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie go together like peanut butter and chocolate. Kills with the weapon or grenades increases its damage while Demolitionist turns these kills into grenade energy, which you then use to refill the magazine. It’s perfect symbiosis.

Alternatively, Subsistence and Target Lock keeps the magazine full when getting kills and increases damage with sustained fire, respectively. There’s even Headstone for players running Stasis builds. You might also consider Frenzy or Multikill Clip.

Unending Tempest has so many excellent perks that harmonize well together that you’re bound to find a god roll for your style of play. For more weapon god roll recommendations for Crucible and PVE, take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.