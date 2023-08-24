Brya's Love god roll - Destiny 2 Brya's Love comes in hot with perks and roll combos any Guardian is sure to love.

Season of the Witch has brought with it some great additions to the Destiny sandbox and one standout of the season is Brya’s Love. Sporting great stats and interesting roll combinations, this Scout Rifle is a must-have this season.

Brya’s Love is a Void, 180RPM, Precision Frame Scout Rifle and it comes with perks that make it a solid choice for all PvE levels and PvP game modes. Emerging as an early favorite in PvE for its synergy with Void subclasses, Brya’s Love is sure to be a popular choice.

How to get Brya’s Love

Brya’s Love can drop from completions of either Season of the Witch activities, Savathun’s Spire or Altars of Summoning. This weapon can also be focused using Season of the Witch engrams at the Ritual Table located in the H.E.L.M. Direct focus can be done with a cost of four engrams.

You can earn Witches Keys from completing any activity across Destiny 2 and these can be used at the end of a seasonal activity for another shot at Brya’s Love.

Brya’s Love is craftable so look out for red border versions. After finding five of these, you can then build your own at the Enclave crafting table found on Mars.

PvE - Brya’s Love god roll

Brya’s Love is a workhorse Scout Rifle and does a great job in any level of PvE content. This god roll ensures you get the best out of Brya’s Love in whatever activity it's used in.

Brya's Love - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +22, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (Magazine +1, Reload +10, Stability +5) Perk 1 Shoot to Loot (On weapon hits against an Ammo Brick: picks up ammo, refills all weapons from reserves, and triggers ammo pickup effects. Only activates if reserves are not full. Weapon hits against Orbs of Power collect them. Perk 2 Explosive Payload (Projectiles create a damaging area-of-effect on impact) Origin Trait Head Rush (Standing up after crouching for a short time grants this weapon a brief period of improved handling and reload speed) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Starting with Arrowhead Brake, this ensures maximum Recoil control to help keep shots consistent and the reticle on-target. Pair this up with Tactical Mag to bring added Stability to your shots, a good boost to Reload Speed, and an extra shot in the magazine to take down your foes.

Shoot to Loot has now been updated to include ammo bricks and Orbs of Power. This great perk has been taken to the next level and can be used together with mods such as Better Already to heal or any Surge mods to increase damage. Explosive Payload rounds this roll off with extra damage from its explosive shots and its blast radius also pairs with Shoot to Loot making collecting items more forgiving which can be key when under heavy fire.

When using a Void-focused build, Brya’s Love can roll Destabilizing Rounds which feed into Volatile and the high damage that can bring to groups of enemies.

PvP - Brya’s Love god roll

Best suited for maps with long sight lines, Brya’s Love does a good job when taking on Guardians at range. Pair it with a good short range option like a Shotgun or Fusion Rifle and it can be a lethal combination in the Crucible.

Brya's Love - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +22, Handling +10) Magazine Steady Rounds (Stability +15, Range -5) Perk 1 Keep Away (If no enemies are within 15 meters: grants Range +10, Reload +30, and narrows the Accuracy Cone by five percent) Perk 2 Explosive Payload (Projectiles create a damaging area-of-effect on impact) Origin Trait Head Rush (Standing up after crouching for a short time grants this weapon a brief period of improved handling and reload speed) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assistance +5)

For PvP, controlling Recoil is important when winning a duel so Arrowhead Brake gives the best shot here taking Recoil to maximum. Pair this up with Steady Rounds which gives a large bump to Stability, making those follow up shots easier when engaged.

Keep Away is a relatively new perk to Destiny 2 and complements Brya’s Love best by playing into its quality when fighting at distance. Explosive Payload is a great perk to finish this off due to the added flinch on direct hits, disorientating your opponent while you land the finishing blow.

There’s a lot to love here with Brya’s Love and this workhorse Scout Rifle could become a new fan favorite as the season goes on. For more Season of the Witch breakdowns and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.