Pressurized Precision god roll - Destiny 2 Pressurized Precision is the new must have Strand Fusion Rifle.

Iron Banner returns for Season 21 with Lord Saladin bringing Destiny’s first Strand Fusion Rifle. This 660 Charge Time, Adaptive Frame is sure to be a popular piece of gear this season due to its home in the Kinetic slot.

With Fusion Rifles being popular in the current sandbox, Pressurized Precision has the opportunity to open up some exciting new playstyles and build potential.

How to get Pressurized Precision

You can unlock Pressurized Precision from rank 4 of the Iron Banner rewards track in Season 21.

Pressurized Precision can be first obtained by levelling up your Iron Banner rank by playing Iron Banner matches. You can gather increased gains for your rank by wearing a full set of Iron Banner armor and emblem. You must then go to Lord Saladin at the Tower to pick it up from his inventory.

Once unlocked, you are able to exchange Iron Banner engrams with Lord Saladin for further Pressurized Precision drops and the chance for it to drop as a post-game reward.

PvE - Pressurized Precision god roll

Pressurized Precision god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Accelerated Coils (Increased charge time, Impact -5) Perk 1 Auto-Loading Holster (Refills from reserves after 2.5 seconds of stowing it) Perk 2 Vorpal Weapon (15 percent damage increase to bosses, minibosses and vehicles) Origin Trait Skulking Wolf (While at low health, Guardian final blows grant enhanced radar and remove you from opponents radar for 10 seconds) Masterwork Range or Handling Mod Minor or Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Pressurized Precision will do the most damage as a work horse for PvE. Clearing mobs and dealing chunks of burst damage to major enemies is where it will shine.

With a loose recoil spread on its base, Arrowhead Break tightens this up to ensure accuracy with each burst with Handling as a bonus to quickly ready this weapon in tight situations. Accelerated Coils may slightly reduce the impact but the benefits of a faster firing Fusion Rifle outweigh the downfall when dealing with enemies with thicker health bars.

Auto-Loading Holster is a stand-out perk for a mob clearing weapon, allowing Guardians to quickly switch to Pressurized Precision to fire a few shots before stowing it again with no worry about reloading when moving to the next engagement. Rounding this off with Vorpal Weapon’s increased damage to higher tier enemies including Champions, Pressurized Precision becomes a solid weapon for hitting hard and fast.

If your Guardian is using a Strand build focused on Threadlings, switching Vorpal Weapon for the Hatchling perk will enhance that setup.

PvP - Pressurized Precision god roll

Pressurized Precision god roll - PvP Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Projection Fuse (Range +10) Perk 1 Perpetual Motion (Stability +10, Handling +10 and, Reload +10 when moving a minimum of two meters per second. Up to two stacks) Perk 2 Rangefinder (While Aiming-Down-Sights: 10 percent increased zoom, 10 percent increased aim assist fall off distance) Origin Trait Skulking Wolf (While at low health, Guardian final blows grant enhanced radar and remove you from opponents radar for 10 seconds) Masterwork Range or Handling Mod Counterbalance Stock (Recoil +15)

For PVP, focusing on Range and Recoil control is key. Arrowhead Break is the Barrel to start with due to the high base spread on Pressurized Precision when firing. Projection Fuse pushes the Range stat and ensures better accuracy, easily catching opponents off guard.

Perpetual Motion benefits the run and gun aspect of Destiny the most for this weapon. It also pulls all the other perks together with its boosted Stability to keep the bursts tighter. The Handling comes into play if the burst doesn’t quite finish off your opponent, allowing for a quick weapon swap to clean up. Rangefinder ties this all together for its aim assist and increased zoom, making it the easiest way to stay on target at a safe distance.

Pressurized Precision is well grinding the Iron Banner during this season’s event. For more in-depth Season of the Deep information and weapon guides, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.