Onslaught boss schedule & rotation - Destiny 2 Track what Onslaught boss is coming up next so you can knock out all the Triumphs for the mode in Destiny 2.

Onslaught features 50 waves of enemies to clear, with every 10 of those waves seeing players face a boss. But the real kicker is the final wave, where players will know exactly the boss they are going to face, provided they know the schedule. In the event you don’t know the Onslaught boss schedule for Destiny 2 off the top of your head, then we’ve got you covered.

Onslaught boss schedule

The following is a full schedule for the Onslaught boss rotation. The boss changes every weekly reset and will rotate through all three before starting again. You can always check what the boss is in-game by selecting the Legend difficulty and scrolling through the modifiers. But sometimes you don’t have access to the game or you might want to know what one is available the following week.

Onslaught boss schedule 2024 Weekly Reset Onslaught boss April 9 Siegehook Ogre April 16 Fallen Warpriest April 23 Fieldrazer Tormentor April 30 Siegehook Ogre May 7 Fallen Warpriest May 14 Fieldrazer Tormentor May 21 Siegehook Ogre May 28 Fallen Warpriest June 4 Fieldrazer Tormentor June 11 Siegehook Ogre June 18 Fallen Warpriest June 25 Fieldrazer Tormentor July 2 Siegehook Ogre July 9 Fallen Warpriest July 16 Fieldrazer Tormentor July 23 Siegehook Ogre July 30 Fallen Warpriest August 6 Fieldrazer Tormentor August 13 Siegehook Ogre August 20 Fallen Warpriest August 27 Fieldrazer Tormentor September 3 Siegehook Ogre September 10 Fallen Warpriest September 17 Fieldrazer Tormentor September 24 Siegehook Ogre October 1 Fallen Warpriest October 8 Fieldrazer Tormentor Ocotober 15 Siegehook Ogre October 22 Fallen Warpriest October 29 Fieldrazer Tormentor November 5 Siegehook Ogre November 12 Fallen Warpriest November 19 Fieldrazer Tormentor November 26 Siegehook Ogre December 3 Fallen Warpriest December 10 Fieldrazer Tormentor December 17 Siegehook Ogre December 24 Fallen Warpriest December 31 Fieldrazer Tormentor

Defeating all of the bosses in Onslaught is going to take roughly the same sort of strategy. Don’t get hit by it, move away from it when it comes near you, and keep clearing enemies. For those playing on Legend, be careful, as there’s nothing worse than wiping on wave 50. The good news is that you don’t need to play on Legend to get the BRAVE Title.

With the Onslaught boss schedule secured, you can now plan out what week you definitely want to try and hit wave 50. This is especially true given that Bungie is looking to buff the rewards for making it to the end. Read over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with Into the Light, other seasons, and upcoming expansions.