Firefright god roll - Destiny 2 Give your enemies the fright of their life with this Firefright god roll for PVE and PVP.

Introduced in Season of the Haunted, Firefright didn’t get much fanfare but as time passed, Guardians got to see how strong it could be. Returning as part of the Exotic Mission Rotator, Firefright is not one to be forgotten.

Firefright is a 450 RPM, Precision Frame, Kinetic Auto Rifle, and a powerful tool to have in PvE and PvP. An underrated weapon in some respects, Firefright can do solid work and this god roll unlocks that potential.

How to get Firefright

Firefright has a chance to drop from encounters within the Exotic mission Presage when it is active within the weekly Exotic Mission Rotator. Firefright can potentially drop with Deepsight Resonance to build up toward a future craftable version and unlock enhanced perks. This requires five red borders in total to become craftable.

PvP - Firefright god roll

With recent changes to the sandbox, Auto Rifles have seen positive gains in the sandbox with Ammit AR2 being a perfect example. Firefight piggybacks on this resurgence to great effect.

Firefright - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Fragile Focus (grants Range +20 while your shields are active above 70 HP). Perk 2 Adagio (on weapon kill for seven seconds: 30 percent increased damage. 20 percent longer firing delay. Range +10. Bows and Shotguns only receive a 20 percent damage increase. Origin Trait Extrovert (While within 15 meters of three enemies or a Nightmare: kills restore 40 HP after a 0.25 second delay. Three second cooldown after activation) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

Start with Arrowhead Brake to pull in a quite wide base Recoil with the Handling boost a bonus for fast swapping between your gear. Ricochet Rounds then gives Stability to ensure shots are consistent and the added Range gives Firefright a stickier feel when taking on enemies.

Fragile Focus rewards getting the drop on your enemies from a longer distance. Once the enemy is in your sights it will be difficult for them to maneuver to safety after the first few shots land. Adagio is quite the underrated perk and Firefright uses that to full advantage. The slower RPM after kill is like a throwback to Exotic fan favorite Suros Regime and the damage boost is no joke. The added Range paired with Fragile Focus makes for a deadly combination in the Crucible.

PvE - Firefright god roll

Firefright can be built into a real workhorse in PvE modes and Gambit. Taking advantage of strong perk combinations can make it shred through enemies with ease.

Firefright - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Threat Detector (Grants one or two stacks while within 15 meters of one to two or more enemies. Bonuses at one to two stacks: +15|+40 Stability. +18|+60 Reload. +25|+100 Handling. +0.9x|+0.81x Handling animation duration) Perk 2 Surrounded (While within 8 meters of 3 enemies: 40 percent increased damage that lingers for 1.5 seconds after the condition is no longer met) Origin Trait Extrovert (While within 15 meters of three enemies or a Nightmare: kills restore 40 HP after a 0.25 second delay. Three second cooldown after activation) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor or Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start with Arrowhead Brake to get the wide Recoil under control when firing. Ricochet Rounds then backs this up with a welcome Stability boost to help keep consistent when firing.

Threat Detector and Surrounded combine perfectly for Firefright, giving it enhancements in all the right areas. Both these perks require close quarters combat providing a fun and chaotic playstyle. Threat Detector’s boosts to Stability and Reload make it incredibly easy to use when close up. Surrounded then gives a massive 40 percent damage increase when amongst groups of enemies, making it a monster at blitzing through foes.

God rolls like these Firefright ones are exciting because they do so much and offer Auto Rifle fans a top-tier pick for their builds. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.