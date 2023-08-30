Ammit AR2 god roll - Destiny 2 Ammit AR2 has received buffs elevating it to must-have status for any activity in Destiny 2.

Ammit AR2 was first introduced as part of the introductory quest to crafting with the launch of The Witch Queen. Following some recent buffs, Ammit AR2 has now raised the bar for powerful Auto Rifles in Destiny 2, becoming a menace in the Crucible and doing some serious work in PvE activities.

Ammit AR2 is a Solar, 450 RPM, Precision Frame, Auto Rifle, and following some much needed buffs to Auto Rifles in general, the Ammit AR2 is gaining traction as one of the best guns to use in Season of the Witch.

How to get Ammit AR2

Ammit AR2 is obtainable from the Foundry Resonance quest as part of The Witch Queen campaign. The quest serves as a tutorial to weapon crafting and completing it awards you with the two Deepsight Resonance patterns required to craft your own version. This weapon can also come as a world drop.

PvP - Ammit AR2 god roll

Ammit AR2 has seen a grand resurgence this season and it’s been putting in the hard yards during the first Trials of Osiris of the season. It was crowned the highest used weapon of the week, which is almost unheard of for an Auto Rifle. This shows how hot the Ammit AR2 is in the Crucible right now and why you need one in your arsenal.

Ammit AR2 - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Range +5) Perk 1 Dynamic Sway Reduction (During sustained fire: gradually, greatly increases accuracy and adds up to +10 Stability. Takes 0.6 seconds to maximize effect) Perk 2 Gutshot Straight (While Aiming Down Sights (ADS), body shots increase by 20 percent) Origin Trait Omolon Fluid Dynamics (The upper 50 percent of the Magazine has up to Stability +20 and Reload +30) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

Ammit AR2 has some heavy Recoil Direction at its base so we can bring that under control with Arrowhead Brake. This brings recoil to 100 and makes it sturdy when firing. High-Caliber Rounds adds extra Range but best of all is the added flinch when landing shots on your opponents. This pairs well with Dynamic Sway Reduction because your Stability and Accuracy increase as you fire the weapon, so the gun effectively improves as you hit your target.

The final perk to apply to the Ammit AR2 is Gutshot Straight, a perk that is seeing more and more usage throughout Destiny 2. The damage boost while ADS is substantial and helps make light work of opponents in all types of engagements. This roll combination is currently running riot in the Crucible for its power and versatility.

PvE - Ammit AR2 god roll

Not only is the Ammit AR2 causing waves in the Crucible, it has some great utility in PvE modes across Destiny 2 and pairs well with Solar builds. Start off by applying Arrowhead Brake in the Barrel slot for the most effective recoil control when firing. Ricochet Rounds boosts both Range and Stability, keeping Ammit AR2 accurate at a distance.

Ammit AR2 - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Ambitious Assassin (Upon finishing a reload within six seconds of a weapon kill, increases Magazine capacity by 20 percent per kill) Perk 2 Incandescent (Applies 30 Scorch stacks to enemies within four meters on Weapon Kills. Powerful combatant kills increases this to eight meters) Origin Trait Omolon Fluid Dynamics (The upper 50 percent of the Magazine has up to Stability +20 and Reload +30) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor or Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Both perks here synergize strongly when mowing down waves of mobs. The Scorch effects from Incandescent chain to surrounding enemies, if the Scorch and any subsequent Ignition effects take your enemies out these kills go towards Ambitious Assassin’s perk leading to overflowing the magazine.

With a new lease of life, the Ammit AR2 has moved itself into top-tier territory and is worth crafting in Season of the Witch.