Vault of Glass loot table - Destiny 2

Vault of Glass continues to be a fantastic experience in Destiny 2, made even better by the loot on offer. Whether you’re playing through on Legend for your weekly clear or Master, there is plenty of excellent loot to earn. Below you’ll find a Vault of Glass loot table outlining every potential reward from each encounter.

Vault of Glass loot table

Vault of Glass has a lot of great loot to farm, chief among them the Vex Mythoclast. But if luck isn’t on your side, then there’s several weapons worth chasing, like a god roll Fatebringer or Hezen Vengeance. Beyond that, players that complete the weekly Challenge on Master will earn a Timelost weapon. For those new to this raid, check out our Vault of Glass guide.

Vault of Glass loot table 1st Encounter

Confluxes 2nd Encounter

Oracles 3rd Encounter

The Templar 4th Encounter

Gatekeeper 5th Encounter

Atheon, Time's Conflux Vision of Confluence (Scout Rifle) Praedyth's Revenge (Sniper Rifle) Fatebringer (Hand Cannon) Fatebringer (Hand Cannon) Praedyth's Revenge (Sniper Rifle) Found Verdict (Shotgun) Vision of Confluence (Scout Rifle) Vision of Confluence (Scout Rifle) Found Verdict (Shotgun) Corrective Measure (Machine Gun) Corrective Measure (Machine Gun) Found Verdict (Shotgun) Corrective Measure (Machine Gun) Hezen Vengeance (Rocket Launcher) Hezen Vengeance (Rocket Launcher) Gauntlets Gauntlets Gauntlets Helmet Helmet Class Item Boots Chest Boots Chest Vex Mythoclast (Fusion Rifle)

Vault of Glass Master loot

Timelost weapons are only available by completing the weekly Challenge on Master difficulty.

As mentioned above, completing Vault of Glass on Master has its own rewards, including Enhancement Prisms and Ascendant Shards. However, more appealing are the Timelost weapons. These weapons only drop when you complete the weekly Challenge. As the name suggests, this is on a weekly cycle.

Vault of Glass Master Challenge rewards 1st Encounter

Confluxes 2nd Encounter

Oracles 3rd Encounter

The Templar 4th Encounter

Gatekeeper 5th Encounter

Atheon, Time's Conflux Vision of Confluence (Timelost) Praedyth's Revenge (Timelost) Fatebringer (Timelost) Hezen Vengeance (Timelost) Corrective Measure (Timelost)

Timelost weapons from weekly Challenge

Enhancement Prisms and Ascendant Shards from encounters.

One point to remember is that if you want to maximise your drops, you will want to complete the Master Vault of Glass first. Completing the Legend difficulty first (and the Challenge) will limit your potential rewards from Master. Check out our guides for each of the Challenges in Vault of Glass:

The Vault of Glass loot drops in Destiny 2 are some of the best in the game. Not only does it all look fantastic, the weapons have some great perks with quite a few god rolls. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more loot recommendations and tips.