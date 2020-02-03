How to beat the Castellum in the Leviathan Raid - Destiny 2 Discover where to find and how to beat the Castellum, the first encounter in the Leviathan raid in Destiny 2.

The Castellum is the first encounter in the Leviathan raid in Destiny 2. This is the main area of the Leviathan, the center of the wheel that all the spokes shoot out from. It’s from here where players will be venturing out to each encounter and returning to go to the next one. Knowing how to beat the Castellum, and even how to get to it, is going to be important!

How to get to the Castellum

To get to the Castellum you will need to first open up the Director and select Nessus. Look for the Leviathan node and select it. You will be greeted with several options, including the Eater of Worlds, Spire of Stars, and the Crown of Sorrow raid.. The one you’re looking for is the Leviathan raid. Choose the Leviathan raid and load it up.

The Castellum can be found in the Leviathan raid. After landing, run up the main path and into the heart of the ship.

After landing on the long bridge, continue up the ship and into the large door at the top. You don’t have to attack any of the enemies just yet, in fact it’s easier if you leave them be.

Once inside the Leviathan, follow the hallways along until you reach the Castellum. This is a large internal hub area with a central building. There are symbols on the floor around the area, and standing on the correct one will start the Castellum encounter. This brings us to the next section.

How to beat the Castellum

Enter the Castellum and find the plate with the symbol, this is the door that holds the first encounter.

You will be returning to the Castellum three times during the Leviathan raid so knowing how to beat the Castellum is going to be valuable. This encounter is all about defending a point from enemies while a teammate goes and fetches a relic.

To start the encounter, find the symbol that starts it all. It will either be in the center area near the dog fight, down to the right near the gauntlet encounter, or on the left leading to the royal baths. The encounter at the top of the stairs is the final fight – it will never start here.

Defeat the Standard Bearer and take the relic back to the original door. Repeat this two more times to unlock the door.

When you locate the correct symbol, standing on it will start the encounter. From here, you will need to defend the point from Cabal enemies. Somewhere in the other areas a similar symbol will appear and activating it will cause a large Cabal Colossus called a Standard Bearer to come out the door. Defeat the enemy and take the relic flag back to the area that needs defending. Repeat this three times to unlock the door and progress past the Castellum.

Take the Castellum relic back to the first door and stand on the plate to slam it in place. A new type of enemy will start spawning. Their goal is to take the relic back.

As you are defending the plate, Standard Liberators will spawn. These enemies will take away a relic flag if they touch it, so kill them before they get close. These Liberators will be shielded whenever a Psion in a bubble appears. Defeat the Psion to break the invulnerability shield.

Defeat the bubbled-Psion to be able to kill the Standard Liberators in the Castellum.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Castellum is a great place to finish bounties and get kills. Because the Cabal units spawn continually, it’s the perfect place to finish off Exotic Catalysts and other monotonous quests that require a whole lot of killing.

Now that you know how to beat the Castellum (and where to find it) you can get back to completing the entire Leviathan raid. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for more raid guides and location tips.