Season of the Splicer Seasonal Artifact, Paradrome Cube - Destiny 2 An overview of the Seasonal Artifact for Season of the Splicer, the Paradrome Cube, and which of its mods you should unlock in Destiny 2.

The Paradrome Cube is the Seasonal Artifact for Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer and it features some truly incredible mods. Let’s check out what mods are available and what you should be unlocking in each of the columns.

How to unlock Season of the Splicer Seasonal Artifact

Much like previous Seasons, unlocking the Paradrome Cube in Season of the Splicer is super easy. All you need to do is work through the first part of the Season of the Splicer campaign. Once this is done, you will speak to the Splicer Servitor in the Tower and claim the artifact.

Paradrome Cube mods - Season of the Splicer artifact

Below you’ll find a breakdown of each column of mods in the Paradrome Cube. This will provide you information on where the mod can be slotted, how much it costs, and most importantly, what effects it gives you when equipped.

Paradrome Cube Column 1

Column 1 - 0 Artifact Mods required Mod Slot Effect Energy cost Overload Submachine Gun Arms Uninterrupted fire from your equipped SMGs grants bullets that stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. 1 Anti-Barrier Scout Rifle Arms Scout Rifles you are wielding fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Scout Rifles deal bonus damage against Barrier Champions. 1 Unstoppable Sidearm Arms Aiming down sights with any Sidearm you are wielding loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. 1 Overload Hand Cannon Arms Landing consecutive hits disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. 1 Anti-Barrier Auto Rifle Arms Auto Rifles you are wielding fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Auto Rifles deal bonus damage against Barrier Champions. 1

The first column of mods, as always, focuses on providing you with mods to deal with Champions. There are Overload, Anti-Barrier, and Unstoppable mods for a few weapon types. Chances are you’ll be grabbing most of these but unless you love Sidearms, avoid the Unstoppable Sidearm mod.

Paradrome Cube Column 2

Column 2 - 1 Artifact Mod required Mod Slot Effect Energy cost Grenade Launcher Scavenger Legs Grenade Launchers get bonus reserves when you pick up ammo. 1 Rocket Launcher Scavenger Legs Rocket Launchers get bonus reserves when you pick up ammo. 1 Unflinching Pulse Rifle Aim Chest Reduces flinching from incoming fire while aiming Pulse Rifles. 1 Scout Rifle Loader Arms Increases reload speed of Scout Rifles. 1 Blast Radius Any Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating multiple combatants with Grenade Launchers or Rocket Launchers. 1

The second column focuses on ammo, handling, and reload speeds. You’ll likely want to grab the Scavenger mods as they only use 1 energy, which is cheaper than the standard ones you’ve probably got unlocked. Blast Radius is also a good choice for those with Charged with Light builds.

Paradrome Cube Column 3

Column 3 - 4 Artifact Mods required Mod Slot Effect Energy cost Unflinching Auto Rifle Aim Chest Greatly reduces flinching from incoming fire while aiming Auto Rifles. 1 Argent Ordnance Any While Charged with Light, readying or firing a Rocket Launcher grants it increased damage and reload speed. Damaging a combatant with a rocket consumes one stack of Charged with Light. 1 Grenade Launcher Dexterity Arms Faster ready and stow speed for Grenade Launchers. 1 Rocket Launcher Loader Arms Increases reload speed of Rocket Launchers. 1 Ashes to Assets Helmet Gain bonus Super energy on grenade kills. 1

The third column is where things get a bit more exciting. Argent Ordnance increase the damage of your Rocket Launcher, so it’s a must for end-game content. Couple it with Deathbringer and you’ve got a lot of damage.

Paradrome Cube Column 4

Column 4 - 7 Artifact Mods required Mod Slot Effect Energy cost Unstoppable Grenade Launcher Arms When you ready or reload a Grenade Launcher, for a short period, that weapon stuns Unstoppable Champions. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. 7 Hammer of the Warmind Any The detonations from Warmind Cells you destroy cause disruption, stunning combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload 1 Sundering Blast Class Stunning a Champion creates an explosive blast. 2 Surge Detonators Class Arc grenades disrupt combatants, stunning them, delaying ability regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. 2 Unstoppable Schwarzschild Condensor Class Void melee abilities stun unshielded combatants. 2

The fourth column introduces the first Warmind cell, as well as some other mods that deal with Champions. From here, you will no doubt want to grab the Unstoppable Grenade Launcher mod to use with Anarchy and Truthteller, Sundering Blast for a bit more explosions in your life, and Surge Detonators. Grab the Warmind mod if you have a Warmind build.

Paradrome Cube Column 5

Column 5 - 10 Artifact Mods required Mod Slot Effect Energy cost Breach and Clear Class When using a Grenade Launcher, damaging a boss, damaging a Champion, or breaking a combatant's shield reloads your stowed weapons and causes the combatant to take increased damage for a short duration. 9 Glacial Inheritance Class Defeating targets with your Stasis Super refunds Super energy. 6 Warmind's Decree Any Void splash damage final blows have a chance to create Warmind Cells. 3 Umpulse Recycler Arms Grenade final blows grant grenade energy. Multiple copies of this mod increase the amount of energy gained. 3 Energy Accelerant Class Your Dragonfly, Chain Reaction, and Firefly explosions deal more damage. 2

The final column offers one of the best mods in any Seasonal artifact ever: Breach and Clear. This is the mod you absolutely must acquire. When using a Grenade Launcher, damaging a boss, damaging a Champion, or breaking a combatant’s shield reloads your stowed weapons and causes the combatant to take increased damage for a short time. This allows your entire team to deal more damage on top of things like Well of Radiance and Ward of Dawn. Definitely use it for clears of Vault of Glass during Season of the Splicer. Other than that, Warmind’s Decree is great for creating cells using Void splash damage, Energy Accelerant boosts a god roll Fatebringer to new heights, and Glacial Inheritance is just a nice mod.

The Season of the Splicer Seasonal Artifact, the Paradrome Cube, is one of the more impressive artifacts in recent seasons. It provides a good spread of Champion-focused mods for various weapons, as well as the incredible Breach and Clear mod.