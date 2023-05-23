Season of the Deep Seasonal Artifact Perks, NPA Repulsion Regulator - Destiny 2 Every perk and new info about the NPA Repulsion Regulator Seasonal Artifact from Season of the Deep in Destiny 2.

The Season of the Deep Seasonal Artifact, the NPA Repulsion Regulator, offers players a fresh batch of perks to unlock to further customize their builds for Season 21. In this guide, we’ll list every perk and give you some new information on how things work this time around.

Season of the Deep Seasonal Artifact - NPA Repulsion Regulator

Just like last season, the Seasonal Artifact now works on a perk system that doesn’t require players to slot their unlocks into their armor. Once you buy a perk from the NPA Repulsion Regulator, it’s always active on your character. Only 12 perks can be active at a time, but Bungie introduced a quality-of-life (QOL) feature that allows players to refund single artifact perks instead of having to reset and select all your perks from scratch.

Perks instead of mods

Perks are active once unlocked

No need to slot perks into armor mod slots

Only 12 perks can be unlocked at once

Artifact resets are free

Single selections can be refunded for free

NPA Repulsion perks - Season of the Deep Seasonal Artifact Column 1 Anti-Barrier Auto Rifle Your equipped Auto Rifles fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Auto Rifles are always Overcharged when that modifier is active. Unstoppable Hand Cannon Aiming down the sights of a Hand Cannon for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Hand Cannons are always Overcharged when that modifier is active. Overload Scout Rifle Landing consecutive hits on combatants with any Scout Rifle you are wielding causes disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering their damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Scout Rifles are always overcharged when the modifier is active. Overload Trace Rifles Uninterrupted fire from your equipped Trace Rifles causes the beam to stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering their damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Trace Rifles are always overcharged when the modifier is active. Unstoppable Glaive Glaives you wield fire a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Glaives are always overcharged when the modifier is active. Column 2 Authorized Mods: Arc The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Arc weapons are significantly discounted. Authorized Mods: Void The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Void weapons are significantly discounted. Authorized Mods: Strand The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Strand weapons are significantly discounted. Authorized Mods: Melee The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your melee are significantly discounted. Technicolor Siphon Grants access to Helmet armor mods that combine the effects of the Strand Siphon and Arc Siphon mods. Column 3 Improved Unraveling Increases the amount of damage dealt by unraveling a target. Deeper Origins Greatly improves the benefits provided by the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deeds traits. Unto the Breach Defeating a Void debuffed target creates a Void Breach while your Void subclass is equipped. Electric Armor Stay amplified longer while your Arc subclass is equipped. Thunderous Retort Grants bonus Arc Super damage if cast while critically wounded or while amplified. Lasts until the end of the Super activation. Column 4 Strand Soldier Your Strand weapons gain Unraveling Rounds whenever you gain Woven Mail while your Strand subclass is equipped. Overcharged Armory Weapons with the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deeds traits are always overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active. Protective Breach Picking up a Void Breach gives you an overshield or refreshes your existing overshield. Counter Charge Gain a stack of Armor Charge when you stun a Champion. Amped Up Gain damage resistance while amplified. Column 5 Conductive Cosmic Needle Targets affected by Strand debuffs take increased damage from Arc and Void abilities. Shock and Awe Arc final blows while you are amplified summon a burst of lightning that damages and jolts targets. Supernova Picking up a Void Breach causes your next source of Void damage to create a large weakening pulse. Squad Goals Performing a finisher while you are amplified grants Amplified to nearby allies when your Arc subclass is equipped.



Performing a finisher while you have Woven Mail grants Woven Mail to nearby allies when your Strand subclass is equipped.



Performing a finisher while you have Devour grants Devour to nearby allies when your Void subclass is equipped. Lightning Strikes Twice After throwing an Arc grenade, gain increased grenade recharge for a short time. Arc final blows extend the duration of this benefit.

We’ll see over the coming days and weeks which perks rise to the top during the Season of the Deep. For now, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with the life of a Guardian.