Season of the Splicer Triumphs for the Splicer Title - Destiny 2

Season of the Splicer has arrived in Destiny 2 and keen players can unlock a new Title called Splicer. Much like previous seasons, unlocking the Splicer Title requires completing Season of the Splicer Triumphs specific to that Title. There are a host of other Triumphs, too, but you only need to focus on 10 if you want the new Splicer Seal.
Season of the Splicer Triumphs – Splicer Title
There are 10 Triumphs needed for the Splicer Title in Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer. All of these Triumphs are fairly straightforward, with the most time-consuming being those that require players complete time-gated content, like the Path of the Splicer quest or unlocking Splicer Gauntlet upgrades.
There are two Secret Triumphs in the list that are required for the Splicer Title. These secret entries are Daybreak and Brute Force, which are listed below.
- Walk the True Path – Complete all 8 Path of the Splicer quests
- Power in Your Hands – Unlock all 21 Splicer Gauntlet Upgrades
- Nocturne – Collect all 10 pages of the Beneath an Endless Night lorebook
- Modded Out – Collect all 7 Season of the Splicer mods
- Splicers’ Armament – Complete the quest “A Sacred Fusion”
- Daybreak – Defeat the source of the Endless Night
- Short Circuiter – Defeat combatants using Season of the Splicer weapons
- Wire Cutter – Defeat Vex while wearing Season of the Splicer armor. Earn bonus progress for each armor piece equipped.
- Virtual Fighter – Defeat Champions in Override
- Brute Force – Defeat Champions in Expunge
Season of the Splicer Triumphs – Other Triumphs
There are a total of 66 Triumphs associated with Season of the Splicer, and all of these can be found under the Triumphs tab. If you’re only interested in the Seal, you can find the above 10 Triumphs by inspecting the Splicer Triumph Seal under the Seals section of the Triumphs tab.
Quests
- Walk the True Path – Complete all Path of the Splicer quests (each is an individual Triumph):
- Path of the Splicer I
- Path of the Splicer II
- Path of the Splicer III
- Path of the Splicer IV
- Path of the Splicer V
- Path of the Splicer VI
- Path of the Splicer VII
- Path of the Splicer VIII
- Power in Your Hands – Unlock all Splicer Gauntlet upgrades
- Nocturne – Collect all pages of the Beneath an Endless Night lorebook
- Ether Weaver – Collect Ether by defeating combatants and completing activities
- Access Granted – Open Conflux Chests with Key Codes in Override
- Clear the Cache – Open Corrupted Chests with Corrupted Key Codes in Expunge
- Umbral Decipherer – Decrypt Season of the Splicer Focused Umbral Engrams
- Umbral Hacker – Focus Umbral Engrams using Season of the Splicer Tier 3 Lenses
- Beneath the Great Machine – Complete the Beneath the Great Machine quest
- We Are Enough – Witness the final events of the Season of the Splicer
Activities
- Force Delete – Defeat all Override bosses
- Tacitas, Subjugated Mind
- Portunos, Subjugated Mind
- Thesmotae, Subjugated Mind
- Safe Mode – Complete Override missions without dying
- Quick Access – Complete Override mission in under 12 minutes
- Data Miner – Bank Data Motes in Override
- Virtual Fighter – Defeat Champions in Override
- Conflux Influx – Bank Data Spikes as a fireteam in Override
- Marked for Deletion – Complete all Expunge missions
- Lossless Compression – Complete Expunge missions without dying
- Quick Hack – Complete Expunge missions in under 10 minutes
- Brute Force – Defeat Champions in Expunge
- Daybreak – Defeat the source of the Endless Night
- Unpredictable – Complete Expunge: Delphi without dying
- True Variable – Complete Expunge: Delphi solo without dying
Gear
- Wire Cutter – Defeat Vex while wearing Season of the Splicer armor. Earn bonus progress for each armor piece equipped.
- Short Circuiter – Defeat combatants using Season of the Splicer weapons
- Stylish Splicer – Complete Override missions while wearing Season of the Splicer armor. Earn bonus progress for each armor piece equipped.
- Stalking Splicer – Complete Override missions while wielding Season of the Splicer weapons. Earn bonus progress for each such weapon equipped.
- Modded Out – Collect all Season of the Splicer mods
Prismatic Lenses
- Splicer Regalia
- Splicer Armory
- Splicer Captain’s Armory – Defets with Auto Rifles or Grenade Launchers
- Splicer Vandal’s Armory – Defeats with Sidearms of Pulse Rifles
- Splicer Kell’s Armory – Defeats with Machine Guns or Shotguns
- Blades – Defeats with Swords
- Sol System Archive – Complete Patrols
- Longshot – Complete Heroic public events
- Shock Trooper – Complete Lost Sectors
- FWC Armory
- FWC Favored Arms – Defeats with Auto Rifles, Grenade Launcher, or Scout Rifle
- FWC Close Range – Defeats with Shotguns, Sidearms, or SMGs
- Splicer Discipline – Defeats with grenades
- Splicer Intellect – Defeats with Super
- Splicer Mobility – Earn Decrypted Data
- Splicer Recovery – Earn Ether
- Splicer Resilience – Defeat combatants in Override and Expunge
- Splicer Strength – Defeats with melees
General
- Splicer’s Armament – Complete the quest, A Sacred Fusion
- Decoded – Complete the quest, Vanguard Vestments
- Root Kitted – Complete the quest, The Red Hat
- Malwear – Complete the quest, Primeval Patina
- Paradromic Power – Increase your power bonus with the Paradrome Cube during Season of the Splicer
- Way of the Splicer – Increase your Season rank during Season of the Splicer
The Season of the Splicer Triumphs for the Splicer Title are all rather easy to unlock. Destiny 2 players should have no trouble unlocking this Seal and Title provided they log in each week, complete the appropriate missions, and play the new activities. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for a wealth of information to help you unlock everything you want in-game.
