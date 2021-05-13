Season of the Splicer Triumphs for the Splicer Title - Destiny 2 Take a look at the Season of the Splicer Triumphs, even the secret ones, and start working towards the Splicer Title and Seal in Destiny 2.

Season of the Splicer has arrived in Destiny 2 and keen players can unlock a new Title called Splicer. Much like previous seasons, unlocking the Splicer Title requires completing Season of the Splicer Triumphs specific to that Title. There are a host of other Triumphs, too, but you only need to focus on 10 if you want the new Splicer Seal.

Season of the Splicer Triumphs – Splicer Title

There are 10 Triumphs needed for the Splicer Title in Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer. All of these Triumphs are fairly straightforward, with the most time-consuming being those that require players complete time-gated content, like the Path of the Splicer quest or unlocking Splicer Gauntlet upgrades.

There are two Secret Triumphs in the list that are required for the Splicer Title. These secret entries are Daybreak and Brute Force, which are listed below.

Walk the True Path – Complete all 8 Path of the Splicer quests

Power in Your Hands – Unlock all 21 Splicer Gauntlet Upgrades

Nocturne – Collect all 10 pages of the Beneath an Endless Night lorebook

Modded Out – Collect all 7 Season of the Splicer mods

Splicers’ Armament – Complete the quest “A Sacred Fusion”

Daybreak – Defeat the source of the Endless Night

Short Circuiter – Defeat combatants using Season of the Splicer weapons

Wire Cutter – Defeat Vex while wearing Season of the Splicer armor. Earn bonus progress for each armor piece equipped.

Virtual Fighter – Defeat Champions in Override

Brute Force – Defeat Champions in Expunge

Season of the Splicer Triumphs – Other Triumphs

There are a total of 66 Triumphs associated with Season of the Splicer, and all of these can be found under the Triumphs tab. If you’re only interested in the Seal, you can find the above 10 Triumphs by inspecting the Splicer Triumph Seal under the Seals section of the Triumphs tab.

Quests

Walk the True Path – Complete all Path of the Splicer quests (each is an individual Triumph): Path of the Splicer I Path of the Splicer II Path of the Splicer III Path of the Splicer IV Path of the Splicer V Path of the Splicer VI Path of the Splicer VII Path of the Splicer VIII

Power in Your Hands – Unlock all Splicer Gauntlet upgrades

Nocturne – Collect all pages of the Beneath an Endless Night lorebook

Ether Weaver – Collect Ether by defeating combatants and completing activities

Access Granted – Open Conflux Chests with Key Codes in Override

Clear the Cache – Open Corrupted Chests with Corrupted Key Codes in Expunge

Umbral Decipherer – Decrypt Season of the Splicer Focused Umbral Engrams

Umbral Hacker – Focus Umbral Engrams using Season of the Splicer Tier 3 Lenses

Beneath the Great Machine – Complete the Beneath the Great Machine quest

We Are Enough – Witness the final events of the Season of the Splicer

Activities

Force Delete – Defeat all Override bosses Tacitas, Subjugated Mind Portunos, Subjugated Mind Thesmotae, Subjugated Mind

Safe Mode – Complete Override missions without dying

Quick Access – Complete Override mission in under 12 minutes

Data Miner – Bank Data Motes in Override

Virtual Fighter – Defeat Champions in Override

Conflux Influx – Bank Data Spikes as a fireteam in Override

Marked for Deletion – Complete all Expunge missions

Lossless Compression – Complete Expunge missions without dying

Quick Hack – Complete Expunge missions in under 10 minutes

Brute Force – Defeat Champions in Expunge

Daybreak – Defeat the source of the Endless Night

Unpredictable – Complete Expunge: Delphi without dying

True Variable – Complete Expunge: Delphi solo without dying

Gear

Wire Cutter – Defeat Vex while wearing Season of the Splicer armor. Earn bonus progress for each armor piece equipped.

Short Circuiter – Defeat combatants using Season of the Splicer weapons

Stylish Splicer – Complete Override missions while wearing Season of the Splicer armor. Earn bonus progress for each armor piece equipped.

Stalking Splicer – Complete Override missions while wielding Season of the Splicer weapons. Earn bonus progress for each such weapon equipped.

Modded Out – Collect all Season of the Splicer mods

Prismatic Lenses

Splicer Regalia

Splicer Armory

Splicer Captain’s Armory – Defets with Auto Rifles or Grenade Launchers

Splicer Vandal’s Armory – Defeats with Sidearms of Pulse Rifles

Splicer Kell’s Armory – Defeats with Machine Guns or Shotguns

Blades – Defeats with Swords

Sol System Archive – Complete Patrols

Longshot – Complete Heroic public events

Shock Trooper – Complete Lost Sectors

FWC Armory

FWC Favored Arms – Defeats with Auto Rifles, Grenade Launcher, or Scout Rifle

FWC Close Range – Defeats with Shotguns, Sidearms, or SMGs

Splicer Discipline – Defeats with grenades

Splicer Intellect – Defeats with Super

Splicer Mobility – Earn Decrypted Data

Splicer Recovery – Earn Ether

Splicer Resilience – Defeat combatants in Override and Expunge

Splicer Strength – Defeats with melees

General

Splicer’s Armament – Complete the quest, A Sacred Fusion

Decoded – Complete the quest, Vanguard Vestments

Root Kitted – Complete the quest, The Red Hat

Malwear – Complete the quest, Primeval Patina

Paradromic Power – Increase your power bonus with the Paradrome Cube during Season of the Splicer

Way of the Splicer – Increase your Season rank during Season of the Splicer

The Season of the Splicer Triumphs for the Splicer Title are all rather easy to unlock. Destiny 2 players should have no trouble unlocking this Seal and Title provided they log in each week, complete the appropriate missions, and play the new activities. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for a wealth of information to help you unlock everything you want in-game.