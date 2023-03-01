Lightfall Triumphs for Virtual Fighter Title - Destiny 2 Unlock certain Lightfall Triumphs in Destiny 2 for the Virtual Fighter Title.

The Virtual Fighter Title in Destiny 2 unlocked by completing Lightfall Triumphs. Thankfully, you don’t need to complete them all, just a specific set of nine before you can equip your new cosmetic. Most of these will be easy to finish, requiring only participation in the campaign, some mid-game activities, and collectibles.

Virtual Fighter Title – Lightfall Triumphs

There are only nine Triumphs needed to unlock the Virtual Fighter Title.

There are nine Triumphs to unlock for the Virtual Fighter Title in the Lightfall expansion. Most of these require finishing quests and campaign missions and playing the Terminal Overload activity. By simply playing the game, you’re likely going to get a lot of these done without even trying.

Neomuni Souvenirs – Trophies from Neomuna, Neptune.

Unfinished Business – Complete the Unfinished Business quest from Nimbus in Striders’ Gate in Neomuna.

Restored and Remembered – Restore all the damaged memories in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna. Stargazer quest Maelstrom quest Bluejay quest Strider quest

Overclocked – Complete a Partition within 7 minutes.

Master of Survival – Complete any campaign mission on Master difficulty.

Honorary Cloud Strider – Claim all Rank rewards from Nimbus.

Terminal Treasures – At the end of the Terminal Overload activity, open Terminal Overload chests. Terminal Overload Key Chests grant additional progress.

The Final Strand – Complete the Final Strand quest from the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna.

They’re Not Dolls – Collect all of the unique action figures in Neomuna and place them where they belond in Striders’ Gate.

Lightfall & Neomuna Triumphs

There are more Triumphs to unlock for Neomuna and Lightfall, found within the Journey tab.

There are a bunch of other Triumphs associated with Lightfall’s main area, Neomuna. Completing these 87 will just add to your Triumph score and aren’t necessary to acquire the Title. Find these Triumphs under the Journey tab by clicking on the Triumphs tile and then Neomuna.

Lightfall

Neomuni Sightseeing – Earn a score of 1400 or more in the Neomuna destination Triumphs.

Lightfall – Chapter 1– Race against the Shadow Legion to find an ancient artifact and uncover a secret civilization on Neptune.

Lightfall – Chapter 2 – Master the power of Strand and wield it to protect the city of Neomuna.

Lightfall – Chapter 3 – Prepare for the final confrontation with Calus and stop him from reaching the Veil.

HyperNet Current – Complete the HyperNet Current strike on any difficulty.

Lightfall – Legendary – Complete all Lightfall mission on Legendary difficulty.

First Contact – Complete the First Contact mission on any difficulty.

Downfall – Complete the Downfall mission on any difficulty.

Breakneck – Complete the Breakneck mission on any difficulty.

No Time Left – Complete the No Time Left mission on any difficulty

Desperate Measures – Complete the Desperate Measures mission on any difficulty.

Neomuna Specialist – Within replayable missions on any difficulty, accumulate a team score.

Master of Survival – Complete any campaign mission on Master difficulty.

Apostate – Defeat Calus on Legendary difficulty, solo.

Lone Wolf – Complete any campaign mission on Master difficulty, solo, flawlessly.

Ritual

Keyed Up – Collect Terminal Overload Keys from any source on Neomuna.

Emergency Rez-cue – Resurrect your fellow Guardians in the midst of Terminal Overload.

Terminal Treasures – At the end of the Terminal Overload activity, open Terminal Overload chests. Terminal Overload Key Chests grant additional progress.

Hotspot – Complete public events and patrols in the Vex Incursion Zone in Neomuna. Heroic public events and gold patrols grant additional progress.

Unraveling the Vexnet – Defeat combatants with Strand abilities while in the Vex Incursion Zone in Neomuna.

All Tangled Up – Use Strand Tangles to defeat combatants in Terminal Overload.

Disk Cleanup – Complete all Partitions. Ordnance Hard Reset Backdoor

Fully Overloaded – Acquire all 3 Terminal Overload weapons. Circular Logic Basso Ostinato Synchronic Roulette

Overclocked – Complete a Partition within 7 minutes.

Supernumerary Blitz – Halt the Minotaurs Supernumeros’ blitz and open the chest in the Vex Incursion Zone in Neomuna.

Administrative Access – Complete a Partition solo.

Root of Nightmares

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Exploration

Neptune’s Bounty – Collect all region chests in Neomuna.

Neighborhood Watch – Complete patrols in Neomuna. Heroic patrols grant additional progress.

Trouble-Shooter – Complete Neomuna bounties. Terminal Overload bounties grant additional progress.

Action Hero – Complete all Heroic public events in Neomuna.

Cartographer – Complete all Lost Sectors in Neomuna.

Honorary Cloud Strider – Claim all Rank rewards from Nimbus.

Neptunian Champions – Defeat Champions in Neomuna Lost Sectors on any difficulty.

Master of the Digital Frontier – Complete any Neomuna Lost Sector on Master difficulty.

Hydroponics Delta Solo Legend – Complete the Hydroponics Delta Lost Sector on Legend difficulty, without a fireteam.

Gilded Precept Solo Legend – Complete the Gilded Precept Lost Sector on Legend difficulty, without a fireteam.

Thrilladrome Solo Legend – Complete the Thrilladrome Lost Sector on Legend difficulty, without a fireteam.

Hydroponics Delta Solo Mastery – Complete the Hydroponics Delta Lost Sector on Master difficulty, without a fireteam.

Gilded Precept Solo Mastery – Complete the Gilded Precept Lost Sector on Master difficulty, without a fireteam.

Thrilladrome Solo Mastery – Complete the Thrilladrome Lost Sector on Master difficulty, without a fireteam.

Hydroponics Delta Flawless Solo Mastery – Complete the Hydroponics Delta Lost Sector on Master difficulty, solo, flawlessly.

Gilded Precept Flawless Solo Mastery – Complete the Gilded Precept Lost Sector on Master difficulty, solo, flawlessly.

Thrilladrome Flawless Solo Mastery – Complete the Thrilladrome Lost Sector on Master difficulty, solo, flawlessly .

Quests

Citizen of the Year – Complete all side quests from Nimbus in Striders’ Gate in Neomuna. From Zero… …To Hero

Unfinished Business – Complete the Unfinished Business quest from Nimbus in Striders’ Gate in Neomuna.

Restored and Remembered – Restore all the damaged memories in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna. Stargazer quest Maelstrom quest Bluejay quest Strider quest

The Final Strand – Complete the Final Strand quest from the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna.

Secrets

The City and the Mystery – Discover all of Neomuna’s secrets. Timed Vex Repulsion completed Shadow Legion ammo sabotage Shadow Legion surveilled

Ear to the Ground – Complete secret events in Neomuna.

They’re Not Dolls – Collect all of the unique action figures in Neomuna and place them where they belong in Striders’ Gate.

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Secret Triumph

Strand

Take a Strand – Inflict the Unraveled, Severed, and Suspended debuffs upon targets.

Tangled Up – Defeat combatants with Tangles.

Forces of the Universe – Listen to all of Osiris’ notes on the five damage types. Void Solar Arc Stasis Strand

Filamental Mastery – Unlock all Strand upgrades on a single class 2 Aspects 3 Grenades 14 Fragments

Mission Headlong Time Trial: Bronze – Complete mission Headlong: Time Trial in under 6 minutes.

Mission Headlong Time Trial: Silver – Complete mission Headlong: Time Trial in under 4 minutes.

Mission Headlong Time Trial: Gold – Complete mission Headlong: Time Trial in under 2 minutes 30 seconds.

Mission Headlong Time Trial: Platinum – Complete mission Headlong: Time Trial in under 1 minute 30 seconds.

Unlocking the Virtual Fighter Title for Lightfall requires completing only a few specific Triumphs. The one that may take the most time is They’re Not Dolls, as the action figures are slowly unlocked over a period of time. Beyond that, the others simple involve completing the various activities around Neomuna. We’ve got more Triumphs and endgame Lightfall guides to discover over on our Destiny 2 strategy guide.