Whistler's Whim god roll - Destiny 2

Start grinding Trials of Osiris so you can get a Whistler's Whim god roll in Destiny 2.
A new weekend of Trials of Osiris means another weapon to farm, this time a bow. For those that love bows, a Whistler’s Whim god roll is going to be rather exciting. This Trials weapon can actually roll with some incredible perks, including Kill Clip. Here are our picks for a PVP god roll and one for PVE.
PVP – Whistler’s Whim god roll
A Whistler’s Whim god roll for PVP is going to be looking for one perk: Kill Clip. It’s dealer’s choice for the rest of the columns.
|Whistler's Whim god roll - PVP
|Bowstring
|High Tension String (Accuracy +15, Draw Time +40, Stability -5, Charge Time -10)
|Arrow
|Straight Fletching (Accuracy +10)
|Perk 1
|Killing Wind (Final blows grant increased mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration)
|Perk 2
|Kill Clip (Reloading after a kill grants increased damage)
|Origin Trait
|Veist Stinger (Bows receive faster draw speed while this perk is active)
|Masterwork
|Draw Time
|Mod
|Icarus Grip
High Tension String, Straight Fletching, and a Draw Time Masterwork work together to decrease draw time and increase accuracy. You miss out on a bit of charge time and stability, so if that bothers you, look for some alternatives.
For the two perks, the first column has Killing Wind, which activates on a kill. You know what else activates on a kill? Kill Clip. Get a single kill with this bow and suddenly your next arrow does 33 percent more damage, you have 20 more range, 50 additional mobility, 40 more handling, a reduced ADS movement penality, and an increase to damage falloff. It’s a must-have combo.
PVE – Whistler’s Whim god roll
For PVE, a god roll is still going to want Kill Clip. For the other perks, lean into the style of play that you want, but lower draw time is always nice.
|Whistler's Whim god roll - PVE
|Bowstring
|High Tension String (Accuracy +15, Draw Time +40, Stability -5, Charge Time -10)
|Arrow
|Straight Fletching (Accuracy +10)
|Perk 1
|Rapid Hit (Rapid precision hits temporarily increase stability and reload speed)
|Perk 2
|Kill Clip (Reloading after a kill grants increased damage)
|Origin Trait
|Veist Stinger (Bows receive faster draw speed while this perk is active)
|Masterwork
|Draw Time
|Mod
|Major Spec
As above, High Tension String, Straight Fletching, and Draw Time will make this thing significantly faster to shoot – and that’s before you get to the perks.
Kill Clip is the go-to option here, but instead of Killing Wind, go for Rapid Hit. Whether you’re nailing Majors or cleaning up rank and file enemies, a precision hit will increase the draw time of your next arrow. This stacks 5 times, turning this bow into a Kinetic machine gun.
Alternatively, you’ve got Thresh for the Super earnings, Adrenaline Junkie for the damage buff from grenades, or Swashbuckler if you’re a melee build. But really, Kill Clip should win here.
A Whistler’s Whim god roll for PVP and PVE will need Kill Clip. This is such a unique option on a bow and one that will be active basically all the time. Stop by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god roll recommendations.
