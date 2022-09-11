Whistler's Whim god roll - Destiny 2 Start grinding Trials of Osiris so you can get a Whistler's Whim god roll in Destiny 2.

A new weekend of Trials of Osiris means another weapon to farm, this time a bow. For those that love bows, a Whistler’s Whim god roll is going to be rather exciting. This Trials weapon can actually roll with some incredible perks, including Kill Clip. Here are our picks for a PVP god roll and one for PVE.

PVP – Whistler’s Whim god roll

A Whistler’s Whim god roll for PVP is going to be looking for one perk: Kill Clip. It’s dealer’s choice for the rest of the columns.

Whistler's Whim god roll - PVP Bowstring High Tension String (Accuracy +15, Draw Time +40, Stability -5, Charge Time -10) Arrow Straight Fletching (Accuracy +10) Perk 1 Killing Wind (Final blows grant increased mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration) Perk 2 Kill Clip (Reloading after a kill grants increased damage) Origin Trait Veist Stinger (Bows receive faster draw speed while this perk is active) Masterwork Draw Time Mod Icarus Grip

High Tension String, Straight Fletching, and a Draw Time Masterwork work together to decrease draw time and increase accuracy. You miss out on a bit of charge time and stability, so if that bothers you, look for some alternatives.

For the two perks, the first column has Killing Wind, which activates on a kill. You know what else activates on a kill? Kill Clip. Get a single kill with this bow and suddenly your next arrow does 33 percent more damage, you have 20 more range, 50 additional mobility, 40 more handling, a reduced ADS movement penality, and an increase to damage falloff. It’s a must-have combo.

PVE – Whistler’s Whim god roll

For PVE, a god roll is still going to want Kill Clip. For the other perks, lean into the style of play that you want, but lower draw time is always nice.

Whistler's Whim god roll - PVE Bowstring High Tension String (Accuracy +15, Draw Time +40, Stability -5, Charge Time -10) Arrow Straight Fletching (Accuracy +10) Perk 1 Rapid Hit (Rapid precision hits temporarily increase stability and reload speed) Perk 2 Kill Clip (Reloading after a kill grants increased damage) Origin Trait Veist Stinger (Bows receive faster draw speed while this perk is active) Masterwork Draw Time Mod Major Spec

As above, High Tension String, Straight Fletching, and Draw Time will make this thing significantly faster to shoot – and that’s before you get to the perks.

Kill Clip is the go-to option here, but instead of Killing Wind, go for Rapid Hit. Whether you’re nailing Majors or cleaning up rank and file enemies, a precision hit will increase the draw time of your next arrow. This stacks 5 times, turning this bow into a Kinetic machine gun.

Alternatively, you’ve got Thresh for the Super earnings, Adrenaline Junkie for the damage buff from grenades, or Swashbuckler if you’re a melee build. But really, Kill Clip should win here.

A Whistler’s Whim god roll for PVP and PVE will need Kill Clip. This is such a unique option on a bow and one that will be active basically all the time. Stop by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god roll recommendations.