Exo Challenge rotation and schedule - Destiny 2 Keep track of which Exo Challenge is occurring on Europa each weekly reset in Destiny 2.

There are plenty of repeating events and activities in Destiny 2 and one of the recent additions are the Exo Challenges. These challenges, which are managed by the Clovis Bray AI, are on a weekly rotation, which means if you need a specific Exo Challenge, you need only check the schedule and plan accordingly.

Exo Challenge rotation and schedule

The Exo Challenge can be launched from the Europa map once a character has progressed far enough.

The Exo Challenge is on a weekly rotation where the activity cycles through three different challenges. These are Agility, Safeguard, and Survival, and each one requires a slightly different approach to how it should be completed.

Exo Challenge schedule Weekly Reset Exo Challenge Simulation January 5th Agility January 12th Safeguard January 19th Survival January 26th Agility February 2nd Safeguard February 9th Survival February 16th Agility February 23rd Safeguard March 2nd Survival March 9th Agility March 16th Safeguard March 23rd Survival March 30th Agility April 6th Safeguard April 13th Survival April 20th Agility April 27th Safeguard May 4th Survival May 11th Agility May 18th Safeguard May 25th Survival June 1st Agility June 8th Safeguard June 15th Survival June 22nd Agility June 29th Safeguard July 6th Survival July 13th Agility July 20th Safeguard July 27th Survival August 3rd Agility August 10th Safeguard August 17th Survival August 24th Agility August 31st Safeguard September 7th Survival September 14th Agility September 21st Safeguard September 28th Survival October 5th Agility October 12th Safeguard October 19th Survival October 26th Agility November 2nd Safeguard November 9th Survival November 16th Agility November 23rd Safeguard November 30th Survival December 7th Agility December 14th Safeguard December 21st Survival December 28th Agility

How to start an Exo Challenge

To start an Exo Challenge, simply open the Director and navigate to Europa. Over on the left-hand side of the screen near Bray Exoscience will be the Deep Stone Crypt symbol. Put your cursor over this, hit select, and then select Launch to begin. This activity may only be available after players have completed the Beyond Light campaign and Born in Darkness questline.

Whether you’re chasing the Beyond Light Title or just trying to round off some specific quests, this Exo Challenge rotation and schedule table should see you through. Make sure to stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for a collection of even more useful tables!