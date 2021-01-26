New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
Exo Challenge rotation and schedule - Destiny 2

Keep track of which Exo Challenge is occurring on Europa each weekly reset in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
1

There are plenty of repeating events and activities in Destiny 2 and one of the recent additions are the Exo Challenges. These challenges, which are managed by the Clovis Bray AI, are on a weekly rotation, which means if you need a specific Exo Challenge, you need only check the schedule and plan accordingly.

Exo Challenge rotation and schedule

destiny 2 start exo challenge
The Exo Challenge can be launched from the Europa map once a character has progressed far enough.

The Exo Challenge is on a weekly rotation where the activity cycles through three different challenges. These are Agility, Safeguard, and Survival, and each one requires a slightly different approach to how it should be completed.

Exo Challenge schedule
Weekly Reset Exo Challenge Simulation
January 5th Agility
January 12th Safeguard
January 19th Survival
January 26th Agility
February 2nd Safeguard
February 9th Survival
February 16th Agility
February 23rd Safeguard
March 2nd Survival
March 9th Agility
March 16th Safeguard
March 23rd Survival
March 30th Agility
April 6th Safeguard
April 13th Survival
April 20th Agility
April 27th Safeguard
May 4th Survival
May 11th Agility
May 18th Safeguard
May 25th Survival
June 1st Agility
June 8th Safeguard
June 15th Survival
June 22nd Agility
June 29th Safeguard
July 6th Survival
July 13th Agility
July 20th Safeguard
July 27th Survival
August 3rd Agility
August 10th Safeguard
August 17th Survival
August 24th Agility
August 31st Safeguard
September 7th Survival
September 14th Agility
September 21st Safeguard
September 28th Survival
October 5th Agility
October 12th Safeguard
October 19th Survival
October 26th Agility
November 2nd Safeguard
November 9th Survival
November 16th Agility
November 23rd Safeguard
November 30th Survival
December 7th Agility
December 14th Safeguard
December 21st Survival
December 28th Agility

How to start an Exo Challenge

To start an Exo Challenge, simply open the Director and navigate to Europa. Over on the left-hand side of the screen near Bray Exoscience will be the Deep Stone Crypt symbol. Put your cursor over this, hit select, and then select Launch to begin. This activity may only be available after players have completed the Beyond Light campaign and Born in Darkness questline.

Whether you’re chasing the Beyond Light Title or just trying to round off some specific quests, this Exo Challenge rotation and schedule table should see you through. Make sure to stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for a collection of even more useful tables!

