Exo Challenge rotation and schedule - Destiny 2

Keep track of which Exo Challenge is occurring on Europa each weekly reset in Destiny 2.
There are plenty of repeating events and activities in Destiny 2 and one of the recent additions are the Exo Challenges. These challenges, which are managed by the Clovis Bray AI, are on a weekly rotation, which means if you need a specific Exo Challenge, you need only check the schedule and plan accordingly.
The Exo Challenge is on a weekly rotation where the activity cycles through three different challenges. These are Agility, Safeguard, and Survival, and each one requires a slightly different approach to how it should be completed.
|Exo Challenge schedule
|Weekly Reset
|Exo Challenge Simulation
|January 5th
|Agility
|January 12th
|Safeguard
|January 19th
|Survival
|January 26th
|Agility
|February 2nd
|Safeguard
|February 9th
|Survival
|February 16th
|Agility
|February 23rd
|Safeguard
|March 2nd
|Survival
|March 9th
|Agility
|March 16th
|Safeguard
|March 23rd
|Survival
|March 30th
|Agility
|April 6th
|Safeguard
|April 13th
|Survival
|April 20th
|Agility
|April 27th
|Safeguard
|May 4th
|Survival
|May 11th
|Agility
|May 18th
|Safeguard
|May 25th
|Survival
|June 1st
|Agility
|June 8th
|Safeguard
|June 15th
|Survival
|June 22nd
|Agility
|June 29th
|Safeguard
|July 6th
|Survival
|July 13th
|Agility
|July 20th
|Safeguard
|July 27th
|Survival
|August 3rd
|Agility
|August 10th
|Safeguard
|August 17th
|Survival
|August 24th
|Agility
|August 31st
|Safeguard
|September 7th
|Survival
|September 14th
|Agility
|September 21st
|Safeguard
|September 28th
|Survival
|October 5th
|Agility
|October 12th
|Safeguard
|October 19th
|Survival
|October 26th
|Agility
|November 2nd
|Safeguard
|November 9th
|Survival
|November 16th
|Agility
|November 23rd
|Safeguard
|November 30th
|Survival
|December 7th
|Agility
|December 14th
|Safeguard
|December 21st
|Survival
|December 28th
|Agility
How to start an Exo Challenge
To start an Exo Challenge, simply open the Director and navigate to Europa. Over on the left-hand side of the screen near Bray Exoscience will be the Deep Stone Crypt symbol. Put your cursor over this, hit select, and then select Launch to begin. This activity may only be available after players have completed the Beyond Light campaign and Born in Darkness questline.
Whether you’re chasing the Beyond Light Title or just trying to round off some specific quests, this Exo Challenge rotation and schedule table should see you through. Make sure to stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for a collection of even more useful tables!
