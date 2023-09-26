Without Remorse god roll - Destiny 2 Without Remorse proves to Guardians a Lightweight Frame can carry a heavy punch with this PvE and PvP god roll.

Season of the Witch has brought with it a top-tier collection of new and returning weapons. Without Remorse being one of the most exciting of the set. Not seen since Season of the Haunted, Without Remorse is a great Shotgun to have at the ready.

Without Remorse is a Lightweight Frame, Solar, Shotgun, and is a powerful tool for both PvE and PvP game modes. Carrying a great selection of perks, Without Remorse is not to be missed when Presage rolls around this season.

How to get Without Remorse

Without Remorse can drop from encounters in the Exotic mission Presage when it is the active mission. Check out our Exotic Mission Rotator so you know when you can grab one.

Without Remorse has a chance to drop with Deepsight Resonance to build up toward a future craftable version, unlocking enhanced perks. This requires five red borders in total to be available on the crafting table.

PvP - Without Remorse god roll

PvP is where Without Remorse shines brightest in the current sandbox. Loading up with this god roll ensures a consistent Shotgun to use across the Crucible.

Without Remorse - PVP Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Hip-Fire Grip (while hip firing: Stability +25, Aim Assist +15, 2.7 degree larger precision aim angle, Accuracy Cone size -15 percent, increased Aim Assist falloff distance +20 percent, increased damage falloff distance +20 percent) Perk 2 Fragile Focus (grants Range +20 while your shields are active above 70 HP). Origin Trait Extrovert (While within 15 meters of three enemies or a Nightmare: kills restore 40 HP after a 0.25 second delay. Three second cooldown after activation) Masterwork Range or Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Freehand Grip (Increases accuracy and ready speed while firing from the hip)

Start this roll off with Smallbore in the Barrel slot, giving the perfect balance between Range and Stability. Accurized Rounds enhances Range, making Without Remorse more consistent at greater distance.

Hip-Fire Grip is a great perk to use when opponents get the drop on you and puts less emphasis on aiming down sights. The accuracy buff allows for quick swapping to take enemies out in close range with ease. Fragile Focus then adds a large Range boost for Guardians who play smart to keep their health up. Quickly rushing corners when your enemy cannot retaliate or baiting an enemy into your sights gets the best results.

PvE - Without Remorse god roll

Lightweight Frame Shotguns don’t get too much light on them in PvE but Without Remorse has the right perks to change that.

Without Remorse - PVP Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Assault Mag (RPM +10, Stability +15) Perk 1 Threat Detector (Grants one or two stacks while within 15 meters of one to two or more enemies. Bonuses at one to two stacks: +15|+40 Stability. +18|+60 Reload. +25|+100 Handling. +0.9x|+0.81x Handling animation duration. Perk 2 One-Two Punch (Increases melee damage for 1.22 seconds after hitting a target with all 12 Shotgun pellets. Melee damage increases: 100 percent increased unpowered melee damage. 40 percent increased powered melee damage. Increases Melee Damage against bosses and vehicles by a further 25 percent) Origin Trait Extrovert (While within 15 meters of three enemies or a Nightmare: kills restore 40 HP after a 0.25 second delay. Three second cooldown after activation) Masterwork Range or Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major or Boss Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Smallbore is a strong Barrel choice for pushing Range and Stability, making initial shots and any follow up shots easy to manage. Assault Mag then increases the RPM of Without Remorse allowing shots to be fired more quickly. The added Stability is a big bonus in bringing this god roll together with the main damage perk, One-Two Punch.

Without Remorse does its best work at close range so Threat Detector comes in to provide bonuses to essential stats for this god roll. Stability and Handling lets Without Remorse run wild with a snappier feel and laser-like precision with each shot. One-Two Punch then takes Without Remorse to the next level, allowing the combination of shot-to-melee to deal massive damage to even the tankiest of enemies. This all makes this Lightweight Frame feel much more like a heavyweight.

Without Remorse should be high on the list for fans of the Shotguns in Destiny 2. With this god roll it can be turned into a real powerhouse for any activity. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.