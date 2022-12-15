Spire of the Watcher loot table - Destiny 2 All weapons and armor for each encounter in the Spire of the Stars dungeon in Destiny 2.

Spire of the Watcher is out and being farmed by players chasing some more loot. Whether you’re trying for a god roll weapon or armor with high stats, knowing which encounter drops what item will help focus your efforts. Below is the Spire of the Watcher loot table for each encounter.

Spire of the Watcher loot table

Spire of the Watcher loot is themed after the Wild West. Players can expect to look like cowboys carrying six shooters and other repeater-style weapons. For those that finish the Master version, Artifice armor will be available.

Spire of the Watcher loot Ascend the Spire Akelous, the Siren's Current Persys, Primordial Ruin Long Arm (Scout Rifle) Terminus Horizon (Shotgun) Wilderflight (Grenade Launcher) Seventh Seraph Carbine (Auto Rifle) Seventh Seraph Officier Revolver (Hand Cannon) Liminal Vigil (Sidearm) Terminus Horizon (Shotgun) Arms Hierarchy of Needs (Exotic Bow) Head Chest Plus any weapon or armor from previous encounters Arms Class Item Legs

The above information comes courtesy of Blueberries.gg. Check out the infographic below for another view.

While the main appeal for a lot of players will be in acquiring the cowboy armor, the Spire of the Watcher is a great way to get a few Seventh Seraph weapons. These weapons work with the Warmind Cell mods. Furthermore, the quick nature of the dungeon means it could be easy to get a decent set of Artifice gear.

Before you go farming any encounter, make sure you complete as many of the Triumphs as you can. You want to complete any that boost the odds of getting Hierarchy of Needs. The Devil in the Details Triumph is the easiest of these to unlock. Check out our Spire of the Watcher guide for tips on the various fights.

The aesthetic of the loot in Spire of the Watcher certainly makes it one worth farming. Take note of the encounter that drops the piece you need and then dive right in! For more endgame guides and information, take a look at the Shacknews Destiny 2 strategy guide.