Fractethyst god roll - Destiny 2 Pick up a Fractethyst god roll in Destiny 2 and enjoy a Shotgun that can chew through enemies.

Fractethyst is a Kinetic Shotgun that worked its way into Destiny 2 with Season of the Lost. Though Shotguns might not be as powerful as they once were thanks to the slide-shotgun nerf, a god roll Fractethyst can make all the difference in combat.

Fractethyst god rolls

Fractethyst is a Kinetic weapon that deals Stasis damage and utilizes Special ammo. It’s a bit of a unique Shotgun in Destiny 2, featuring a wealth of perks that offer a couple of potential god rolls.

Fractethyst god roll for PVE

A god roll for Fractethyst in PVE will focus on making this gun feel even better. It’s got some decent stats, so there’s not a lot of work to do here, just fine-tuning.

Barrel: Full Choke – Tightened barrel. Reduces projectile spread when aiming down sights at the cost of precision damage.

Magazine: Tactical Mag (Stability +5, Reload Speed +10, Magazine +10)

Perk 1: Ensemble – Improved handling and reload speed when allies are nearby.

Perk 2: Adagio – After defeating a target, this weapon fires more slowly and deals increased damage for a brief time.

Full Choke isn’t essential, so you can use something else like Smallbore if you want more Stability and Range. Tactical Mag is just a nice all-rounder perk. For the main perks, you’re likely going to be near allies in PVE, so Ensemble works nicely. Throw on Adagio for a good kick in damage.

Fractethyst god roll for PVP

Sliding with a Shotgun isn’t as good as it once was, so a Fractethyst god roll for PVP will utilize other Range-increasing perks.

Barrel: Full Choke – Tightened barrel. Reduces projectile spread when aiming down sights at the cost of precision damage.

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (Range +10)

Perk 1: Quickdraw – This weapon can be drawn unbelievably fast.

Perk 2: Opening Shot – Improved accuracy and range on the opening shot of attack.

Quickdraw is an obvious choice, especially for those that like to use a Shotgun as a backup and not their primary means of getting kills. Get Opening Shot and you’ll have a bit of extra Range to utilize too. An alternative would be Harmony to increase its damage after getting kills with other weapons or Adrenaline Junkie for the bonus damage after a grenade kill.

Ultimately, a Fractethyst god roll is going to look slightly different depending on your preferred playstyle. Let me know in the Chatty thread below what kind of roll you’ve got and are hoping to get! Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more Season 15 weapon god rolls.