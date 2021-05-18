Iron Banner Season 14 quest guide - Destiny 2 A complete guide to the Iron Banner Season 14 quest, Iron-Handed Diplomacy, in Destiny 2.

Iron Banner Season 14 is here for Destiny 2 players, which means Lord Saladin is ready to give you some loot. This special quest of Saladin’s is called Iron-Handed Diplomacy, and much like previous Seasons, it has you playing a whole lot of Iron Banner. Make sure you grab the Iron Banner bounties before you dive in.

Iron Banner quest: Iron-Handed Diplomacy

The Iron Banner Season 14 quest is Iron-Handed Diplomacy. This quest has six steps, with only five of them having tasks that require you to play in Iron Banner. The sixth is to go speak with Lord Saladin. There is a component to get kills with a Power weapon, but thankfully it’s a Machine Gun and not something like a Rocket Launcher, and it’s only three kills. So, let’s get on with it.

Credit to Reddit user The_Owl_Bard for some of these steps as we confirm them in-game.

Step 1: Guardian defeats, zones captures, ability final blows

The first step, as always, is to defeat other players, capture zones, and get some ability kills. For Season 14, you can use Arc or Void abilities. Use whatever perk tree you’re most comfortable with and get to work.

30 Guardians defeated

10 Zones captured

10 Arc or Void ability final blows

Step 2: Hand Cannons, zones captured, matches completed

Now things get a little bit more specific. You will need to get 20 Guardian defeats using Hand Cannons. Use whichever Hand Cannon you prefer – something like The Last Word is a good option right now.

20 Hand Cannon final blows

20 Zones captured

6 Matches completed

Step 3: Sniper Rifles, Guardian defeats, zones captured

This step of the Iron Banner Season 14 quest really kicks it up a notch. You will need to get 100 Guardian defeats, which is just going to take some time and patience. Stick with your teammates to get a better chance of finishing this one quickly.

As for the Sniper Rifle defeats, equip whatever you’ve got lying around and start poppin’ heads.

10 Sniper Rifle final blows

100 guardian defeats

30 Zones captured

Step 4: Shotguns, Zones captured, melee kills

Equip your favorite Shotgun for this step and focus on getting either kills with it or with your melee as a follow-up attack. While you’re doing that, capture more zones.

10 Shotgun final blows

40 Zones captured

15 Melee final blows

Step 5: Match points, Machine Gun kills, Super defeats

This is the final step that will have you playing Iron Banner. For the Match Points, you earn 3 points for a win and lose 1 point on a loss. Do your best to secure the win so you’re not draining points. Play with some friends to make this easier. For the kill components, just equip your favorite Machine Gun and Super and get to work.

25 Match Points earned

3 Machine Gun final blows

15 Super final blows

Step 6: Speak with Lord Saladin

Head back to the Tower and chat with Lord Saladin to finish the Iron Banner Season 14 quest, Iron-Handed Diplomacy.

Season 14 Iron Banner bounties

No doubt you’ll be primarily looking to complete the Iron Banner quest, but don’t forget the bounties. These are an excellent source of Powerful Gear. While it’s not as much of a grind, they will help you hit Max Power this Season.

Oath of the Pack

Oath of the Pack focuses on working with your teammates. Defeat your enemies while assisted by a teammate. Just stick with your pals and this will be chipped away as you complete the quest.

Around the Fire

Around the Fire is about capturing zones. Capture zones with your teammates to earn more points. Considering most of the quest steps require you to capture zones, this one should be done quickly.

Victory Banners

Victory Banners requires you to complete matches while wins earns you more progress. Just play Iron Banner and this will get done sooner or later.

The Rout

The Rout requires a bit more skill as you must defeat opponents in Iron Banner. Defeating enemies that are of higher Power than you counts as more percentage, so you might consider lowering your Power if you want to get it done faster. The drawback is you’ll be taking more damage and dealing less.

The Iron Banner Season 14 quest, Iron-Handed Diplomacy, requires you play a whole lot of Iron Banner, which should come as no surprise. This Season looks to drop a new Shotgun and Machine Gun, so get in there and start farming for those god rolls. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more from Season of the Splicer.