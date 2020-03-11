How to get Warmind Bits - Destiny 2 Warmind Bits, one of this season's new things to collect and spend, are fairly easy to earn if you know where to look.

A new season has arrived in Destiny 2, and with it, another random thing Guardians must collect to build up some other random thing to keep them busy. This guide will explain all the ways to get Warmind Bits so players can progress through the Season of the Worthy content.

Warmind Bits - Destiny 2

Warmind Bits are a basic currency that players will use to upgrade each Seraph Bunker in Destiny 2. By earning Warmind Bits, players can then buy the bunker upgrades, progressing them through Season 10 activities.

The following methods can be used to earn more Warmind Bits in Destiny 2:

Complete Rasputin bounties acquired from bunkers

Complete the Seraph Tower public events

Complete Season 10 Triumphs for Warmind Bits

Legendary Lost Sector Adventures acquired in bunkers

Daily Bunker Buster (Arena) acquired in bunkers

As the weeks roll on more bunkers will unlock, and it’s possible we’ll get more ways to earn Warmind Bits, or at least more opportunities to earn more of them. For now, though, the methods above are the ones we’re aware of. The new public event might be the most fun way to acquire them (not the most effective), so be sure to read our Seraph Tower public event guide.

That’s it for now, Guardians. Now that you’re up to speed on how Warmind Bits work, get out there and grind. Purchase those bunker upgrades and unlock those weapons. Prepare for whatever crazy narrative adventure is coming later in the season. If you’re falling behind with other content, though, visit our crazy Destiny 2 strategy guide and we’ll get you all sorted out.