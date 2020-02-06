Crimson Days guide - Destiny 2 Crimson Days is upon us, which means a lot of Destiny 2 multiplayer matches, chocolate, and earning weapons!

Crimson Days represents a special time in the Destiny 2 player’s life where they come together with their loved one and kill as much as possible. Each year this Valentine’s Day event rolls around, players are given the opportunity to earn unique cosmetics, bond with their favorite partner in crime, and of course earn some great weapons.

Crimson Days start date and end date

Much like every date, there's a start date and end date with Crimson Days, but unlike most dates, this typically lasts a week!

Crimson Days start date for 2020 is February 11 on weekly reset. Check out our Destiny 2 weekly reset time guide to work out when that is for you. As for the Crimson Days end date, well that would be February 18 at weekly reset. This gives players exactly one week to earn everything they want to during the event.

How to play Crimson Days

For veteran Destiny 2 players, experiencing Crimson Days is no issue, but for those just joining, there are some requirements before the fun begins.

Finish the first mission where you escape the Cosmodrom Reach Power 790

When these steps are completed, you will be directed to speak with Lord Shaxx in the Tower.

Crimson Days guide

Crimson Days is an event that celebrates doing things with a partner or friend, like killing other partners in Crucible!

Before you get involved in Crimson Days, it’s a good idea to know everything about the event. So let’s start with the most obvious new addition, the Crimson Days Doubles mode. This is a limited-time, 2-versus-2 mode with some unique modifiers:

Reunited: Increased ability recharge rate when close to your teammate

Falling Apart: Waypoints highlight the location of players when they are too far from their teammate.

Vengeance: When your teammate dies, you receive significantly increased ability regeneration and are healed for a small amount

During the course of the week, players will be able to complete special Crimson Days bounties. Completing bounties and matches rewards Confectionary Hearts, which are used to purchase cosmetic items as well as The Vow, a special themed bow.

Lord Shaxx will offer the following one-time purchase items for purchase:

Tirastrella Shell

Undeterred Sparrow

The Vow (Masterworked bow)

Dieselpunk Ornament (Wardcliff Coil)

SVC-12 Sparrow

IVC-10 Sparrow

Flaunting Dance

Lord Shaxx will also sell an item called the Warmhearted Gift. This gift can be purchased as many times as players want (provided they have the Confectionary Hearts). In this lovely gift players will find a random gift including Glimmer, weapons, and other gear. While you're speaking with Shaxx, make sure you pick up this season's Ritual weapon quest so you can chip away at it.

Crimson Days Triumphs

There are quite a few Triumphs to earn in the Crimson Days Doubles game mode.

It wouldn’t be a Destiny 2 event if there weren’t Triumphs. Crimson Days of course has its own page of Triumphs which players will want to chip away at over the course of the week.

Labor of Love – Complete Crimson Days Triumphs

I’m with You – Complete Crimson Days matches

Homewrecker – As a fireteam, defeat Guardians while they are affected by the Reunited buff.

Heartless – As a fireteam, defeat Guardians while they seek vengeance for their fallen ally.

Looking for Love – Complete Crimson Days bounties

Heart’s Desire – Collect each of the Crimson Days rewards offered by Lord Shaxx

Love Conquers All – Win Crimson Days matches

Divide and Conquer – As a fireteam, defeat Guardians separated from their partner

Love Avenged – Ear Blood for Blood medals by avenging your fallen ally

Two to Tango – Complet a Nightfall in a fireteam of two

Most players should find these Crimson Days Triumphs relatively easy to complete. It’s worth focusing on the buff-specific Triumphs first, as these require the most attention to actually complete.

How to earn Confectionary Hearts

Crimson Days is going to be all about earning Confectionary Hearts. As the primary currency of the event, earning as many as possible – as quickly as possible – is going to be the main focus for those looking to nab The Vow.

There’s no real trick to getting more Confectionary Hearts. What you should do is pick up every single bounty you can, and whenever you complete one, grab another – provided Shaxx has the ability to purchase a random one.

In the event Shaxx only has a limited number of Crimson Days bounties per day, switch characters! Each character will be able to complete another set of bounties, which could potentially triple the number of Confectionary Hearts you make every day.

Destiny 2’s Crimson Days event is going to have players flocking to Crucible for an entire week. Those without a partner in crime can find love through the matchmaking system, which will pair together lonely hearts looking for a guide time. Make sure you focus those bounties so you can get more Confectionary Hearts and work towards those Triumphs! Take a look at the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more special event coverage.