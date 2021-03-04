Shadow Price god roll - Destiny 2 Find a Shadow Price god roll in Destiny 2 and start having a bit of fun with this Arc Auto Rifle.

Shadow Price has made its way to Destiny 2 in the form of a Nightfall exclusive reward. This Auto Rifle was once a Destiny 1 gun, but now it’s tearing up PVE content and being somewhat effective in PVP – with the right rolls. Getting a Shadow Price god roll is going to take a bit of work and a whole lot of luck, so prepare for a grind.

The Shadow Price Curated roll in Collections isn't a god roll.

Shadow Price is a 450 RPM Auto Rifle, which puts it on the slower end of the archetypes. In saying that, this spectrum of Auto Rifles manage to be quite powerful as they can balance Impact and Range. For the likes of Shadow Price, it has some great perks for a PVE god roll, but it might not be the best weapon to use in PVP matches. Unlike its Destiny 1 version, Shadow Price in Destiny 2 is an Arc weapon.

Shadow Price is a random drop from Nightfall: The Ordeal. Check out the Nightfall weapon rotation schedule for when you can next get your hands on one.

Shadow Price god roll for PVE

The advantage Shadow Price has as a PVE weapon is that there is enough variety in the perks to allow for a few god rolls. In fact, this will likely come down to personal preference more than any of the other Nightfall exclusive weapons. However, the main points you want to focus will be on Shadow Price’s Range, Stability, and maybe it’s Reload Speed.

Barrel: Extended Barrel (Range +10, Stability +10, Handling -10)

Magazine: Tactical Mag (Stability +5, Reload Speed +10, Magazine +10)

Perk 1: Feeding Frenzy

Perk 2: Swashbuckler

For the Barrel, Extended Barrel helps push out the Range and Stability, while you do take a hit to the Handling. If you’re really concerned about how Shadow Price handles Smallbore and Corkscrew Rifling affect Range and Stability, albeit at a lower rate, without taking the hit to how the gun handles.

The Magazine perk you want to aim for will likely be Tactical Mag for its great boosts across the board to Stability, Reload Speed, and Magazine size. If you want to have even more bullets but don’t mind a hit to the Reload Speed stat, Extended Mag is your other option.

As for the two perks, there are enough here for Shadow Price to feel great in PVE no matter what you get. Personally, I’m a big fan of Feeding Frenzy for that speedy kick to reload. Realistically, the only perk you don’t want is Bottomless Grief, as it’s only active when you’re the last living member and that’s not a good position to ever be in and one that most player won’t find themselves in regularly enough for it to be worth it.

For the final perk column, Swashbuckler remains one of the best damage-focused perks in the game. Every kill with the weapon increases its damage up to five stacks. However, a melee kill will get you there in one go. You might also consider Thresh for the Super energy on kills or Disruption Break for that bonus Kinetic damage. I still can’t get behind Dragonfly, but you do you.

Shadow Price god roll for PVP

For PVP, a god roll Shadow Price will likely want to be hyper focused on a roll that pushes out the Range and tightens up the Stability. With a laser-focused Stability stat, you will be able to nail those critical hits with ease.

Barrel: Polygonal Rifling (Stability +10)

Magazine: Steady Rounds (Range -5, Stability +15)

Perk 1: Killing Wind

Perk 2: Disruption Break

For the Barrel perk, Polygonal Rifling offers a flat Stability increase. There are some other perks that can help push out the Range stat as well if you prefer, like Smallbore. However, the Range can be affected with Killing Wind.

The Magazine perk will likely want to be Steady Rounds as it further increases Shadow Price’s Stability, though, at the cost of some Range. But like above, Killing Wind will help lighten the load.

I’ve mentioned it a bunch now, but Killing Wind is just an all-around great perk. Final blows (not precision, mind you) grant increased mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration. You don’t even need to reload to make this happen. This means a kill in Crucible will allow you to move a bit faster and shoot a bit further.

There’s not a perk in the last column that really screams Crucible, but Disruption Break might be a good option. If you can smash a shield down using it, the enemy should be more susceptible to Kinetic weapons. An alternative would be Swashbuckler for that nice bump in damage with each kill.

Overall, Shadow Price is a great Auto Rifle for use in PVE activities and it might be a bit of fun in Crucible. However, there seems to be better Energy weapons out there to use in Crucible, like Shotguns and Snipers. As with many other weapons, a god roll Shadow Price will ultimately come down to personal preference. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for even more helpful weapon recommendations and suggestions.