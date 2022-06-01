The Wizened Rebuke god roll - Destiny 2 The perks you should be looking for on your Wizened Rebuke god roll in Destiny 2.

Finding a Wizened Rebuke god roll could be a good addition to a few builds in Destiny 2. The only trouble getting a decent roll will be either lucking out on a drop or spending the Legendary Shards needed to focus an Iron Engram during the Iron Banner event. In the event you do find yourself with a Wizened Rebuke Fusion Rifle, here are the perks you want to look out for.

PVP The Wizened Rebuke god roll

For PVP, a Wizened Rebuke god roll will focus on tightening the recoil direction to be more vertical. To do this, slap a Counterbalance Stock mod into it. As for the perks, things that reduce the charge time will ensure you come out the victor in any fire fight.

The Wizened Rebuke god roll - PVP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Battery Accelerated Coils (Impact -5) Perk 1 Steady Hands (Kills provide improved handling for all weapons for a short duration.) Perk 2 Backup Plan (Grants reduced charge time and increased handling speed for a short time immediately after swapping to this weapon.) Masterwork Charge Time Mod Counterbalance Stock

It’s worth noting that although Accelerated Coils lowers Impact, it does increase charge time, which is an acceptable trade.

PVE The Wizened Rebuke god roll

A Wizened Rebuke god roll for PVE will focus less on charge time and more on range. However, there are some nice perks that synergize well to ensure charge time isn’t an issue.

The Wizened Rebuke god roll - PVE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Battery Projection Fuse (Range +10) Perk 1 Subsistence (Defeating targets partially reloads the magazine from reserves) Perk 2 Successful Warm-Up (Each final blow increases charge/draw speed) Masterwork Range Mod Major Spec

As you can see, Subsistence keeps the magazine full after a kill while each kill will increase the charge speed. It’s a vicious combo that will see you mowing through foes. Try and find one with a bit of Range so you can pop yellows at greater distances.

The Wizened Rebuke is an Arc Fusion Rifle, so finding one ahead of the Arc 3.0 update could be a good idea. Alternatively, a good Plug One.1 from Nightfall will fill a similar role. In the event The Wizened Rebuke isn’t your speed, you might consider a Funnelweb god roll and an Austringer god rolls combo.

Getting a Wizened Rebuke god roll is going to take a bit of work in Destiny 2. Get ready to spend a lot of time in Iron Banner, and potentially spending a lot of Legendary Shards focusing engrams. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more god roll recommendations.