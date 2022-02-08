New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Grasp of Avarice loot table - Destiny 2

Discover the loot drops for the Legend and Master Grasp of Avarice dungeon in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

The Grasp of Avarice dungeon is one of the most rewarding activities in Destiny 2. Players that work their way through on Legend can earn some Bungie 30th Anniversary gear while those that battle the Master walk away with some of the best armor in the game. Below you’ll find a Grasp of Avarice loot table detailing every drop for each encounter.

Grasp of Avarice loot table

destiny 2 grasp of avarice loot table
Take a look at the Grasp of Avarice loot table below and plan out your farming!

Grasp of Avarice has quite a few appealing loot drops. In terms of weapons, there’s the chance to get an Eyasluna god roll or even a 1000 Yard Stare that’s perfect for Crucible. The following table is divided into each of the main sections that you earn loot.

Grasp of Avarice loot table
1st Encounter:
Phry'zia, the Insatiable		 2nd Encounter:
Fallen Shield		 3rd Encounter:
Captain Avarokk, the Covetous
Matador 64 (Shotgun) Hero of Ages (Sword) Matador 64 (Shotgun)
Legs Gauntlets Hero of Ages (Sword)
Class Item Chest 1000 Yard Stare (Sniper Rifle)
Eyasluna (Hand Cannon)
Helmet
Gauntlets
Chest
Legs
Class Item

Grasp of Avarice Master loot

destiny 2 grasp of avarice master loot

The Grasp of Avarice Master loot drops are only slightly different to the normal drops. While all of the available loot remains the same, the armor is swapped for the Artifice version, which includes an additional mod slot. Furthermore, it’s possible to get Enhancement Prisms and Ascendant Shards from the final encounter.

  • All armor drops replaced with Artifice armor
  • Enhancement Prisms and Ascendant Shards from Captain Avarokk, the Covetous

Another tip is to run the Master Grasp of Avarice first each week. This will ensure that the Artifice armor drops at Pinnacle levels. If you run Legend first, the Artifice armor will only drop at max Power.

There’s plenty of great loot to earn from the Grasp of Avarice dungeon in Destiny 2. Make sure you know how to farm the dungeon so you can keep trying for an Eyasluna god roll or whatever loot from the table is most appealing for you. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for a comprehensive look at every facet of the game.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola