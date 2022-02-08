Grasp of Avarice loot table - Destiny 2 Discover the loot drops for the Legend and Master Grasp of Avarice dungeon in Destiny 2.

The Grasp of Avarice dungeon is one of the most rewarding activities in Destiny 2. Players that work their way through on Legend can earn some Bungie 30th Anniversary gear while those that battle the Master walk away with some of the best armor in the game. Below you’ll find a Grasp of Avarice loot table detailing every drop for each encounter.

Grasp of Avarice loot table

Take a look at the Grasp of Avarice loot table below and plan out your farming!

Grasp of Avarice has quite a few appealing loot drops. In terms of weapons, there’s the chance to get an Eyasluna god roll or even a 1000 Yard Stare that’s perfect for Crucible. The following table is divided into each of the main sections that you earn loot.

Grasp of Avarice loot table 1st Encounter:

Phry'zia, the Insatiable 2nd Encounter:

Fallen Shield 3rd Encounter:

Captain Avarokk, the Covetous Matador 64 (Shotgun) Hero of Ages (Sword) Matador 64 (Shotgun) Legs Gauntlets Hero of Ages (Sword) Class Item Chest 1000 Yard Stare (Sniper Rifle) Eyasluna (Hand Cannon) Helmet Gauntlets Chest Legs Class Item

Grasp of Avarice Master loot

The Grasp of Avarice Master loot drops are only slightly different to the normal drops. While all of the available loot remains the same, the armor is swapped for the Artifice version, which includes an additional mod slot. Furthermore, it’s possible to get Enhancement Prisms and Ascendant Shards from the final encounter.

All armor drops replaced with Artifice armor

Enhancement Prisms and Ascendant Shards from Captain Avarokk, the Covetous

Another tip is to run the Master Grasp of Avarice first each week. This will ensure that the Artifice armor drops at Pinnacle levels. If you run Legend first, the Artifice armor will only drop at max Power.

There’s plenty of great loot to earn from the Grasp of Avarice dungeon in Destiny 2. Make sure you know how to farm the dungeon so you can keep trying for an Eyasluna god roll or whatever loot from the table is most appealing for you. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for a comprehensive look at every facet of the game.