Dark Decider god roll - Destiny 2 Dark Decider is the brand new Iron Banner Auto Rifle and one with a couple of great god rolls.

Iron Banner returns for the first time during Season of the Seraph and with it, a brand new Auto Rifle you should be looking to add to your arsenal. Dark Decider is an Arc, Rapid-Fire Frame Auto Rifle and offers some interesting god rolls for both PVE and PVP.

PVP - Dark Decider god roll

Dark Decider god roll - PVP Barrel Chambered Compensator (Stability +10, Recoil +10, Handling -5) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Iron Grip (Stability +20, Reload -30) Perk 2 Rangefinder (Aiming this weapon increases its effective range and zoom magnification) Origin Trait Skulking Wolf (While at low health, Guardian final blows with this weapon grant enhanced radar and remove you from opposing radar.) Masterwork Stability Mod Counterbalance Stock (Recoil +15)

Dark Decider’s recoil direction and the strong alternatives in slot with SMGs can make this weapon a difficult one to use. To ensure its viability in the Crucible it needs as much help as it can get with stability and recoil control.

Chambered Compensator helps steady the recoil direction as well as boosts stability. Arrowhead Break is also a strong alternative here due to its recoil control benefits.

Accurized Rounds is a near necessity for many weapons of this type as it helps give you an advantage in gunfights. This is the best choice, especially considering there are no High-Caliber Rounds or Ricochet Rounds on Dark Decider.

For the perks, Iron Grip stands out the most here just for the large stability increase. The higher stability boost paired with the large magazine size will give you the best advantage by keeping Dark Decider firing as straight as possible. Throw on Rangefinder for the added zoom and aim assist to give the gun the best shot at being competitive in the current sandbox. Cap it all off with a Counterbalance Stock mod to improve the recoil further.

PVE - Dark Decider god roll

Dark Decider god roll - PVE Barrel Chambered Compensator (Stability +10, Recoil +10, Handling -5) Magazine Tactical Mag (Reload +10, Stability +5, Magazine +3) Perk 1 Well-Rounded (Using your grenade or hitting an enemy with a charged melee attack grants a stack of Well-Rounded. Using your super ability grants two stacks. Range +10, Stability +10, and Handling +10 per stack.) Perk 2 Golden Tricorn (On weapon kill: 15 percent increased damage for seven seconds. Can be refreshed with a weapon kill. Matching grenade and powered melee kills strengthen the damage increase to 50 percent for 10 seconds. Can be refreshed by getting another matching ability kill.) Origin Trait Veist Stinger - Damaging an enemy with this weapon has a small chance to reload the magazine and increase movement speed while aiming down sights. Masterwork Stability Mod Counterbalance Stock (Recoil +15)

Dark Decider suffers most with its recoil direction so the key is to lean on perks to make this weapon as laser-tight as possible. Starting with Chambered Compensator, this most importantly improves the stability and recoil direction when firing.

Looking at the Magazine, Tactical Mag improves stability and reload speed but also adds bullets to the mag. This essentially gives you a few more bullets with which to activate Veist Stinger.

While many will suggest Subsistence in column three, I’ve opted to push the synergy between Well-Rounded and Golden Tricorn for PVE. The reason being is that abilities are incredibly strong and only made better with the right armor mods or Fragments in your subclass. With Golden Tricorn refreshing its damage bonus per kill and Well-Rounded giving you even more stability, you can really push Dark Decider to its limits.

Subsistence is a good alternative to Well-Rounded if you’d prefer a low-level blaster. Iron Grip is also a good alternative for a static stability boost but the reload speed takes a big hit. Voltshot is also available to roll on Dark Decider if you want to aim for a mob-clearing weapon.

How to get Dark Decider

Dark Decider can be first obtained by hitting Iron Banner Rank 4. You must then go to Lord Saladin in the Tower to pick it up from his inventory.

Once unlocked, you are able to exchange Iron Banner engrams with Lord Saladin for further Dark Decider drops. Dark Decider can also be a postgame drop for completing Iron Banner matches once unlocked.

Whether you are chasing that Iron Lord Title or looking to sharpen your skills in the new Iron Banner game mode, Fortress, keep on the lookout for Dark Decider drops. With Iron Banner only appearing twice a season, it's well worth spending some time and acquiring some strong Dark Decider god rolls.