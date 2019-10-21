How to complete Memory Pursuit in Destiny 2 Finish Eris Morn's Memory Pursuit challenge in Destiny 2 to earn some Powerful rewards.

The Memory Pursuit in Destiny 2 is a weekly challenge offered by Eris Morn. This weekly activity provides players with a small bump in Power, provided they’re able to work out how to complete it.

How to complete Memory Pursuit

Eris Morn offers a weekly challenge called Memory Pursuit.

Every week, Eris Morn has a challenge called Memory Pursuit which rewards a Tier 1 Powerful engram. Figuring out what this challenge entails isn’t exactly straight forward, as it doesn’t point players to a specific action or activity. When hovering over Eris Morn, the only information provided is that it's called Luna's Calling and to complete it involves doing a Memory pursuit. Not a lot of information.

In saying this, the Memory Pursuit is quite easy to complete. Visit Eris and talk to her to receive a new Memory. These memories are dedicated to specific members of Eris Morn’s original Fireteam that fought Crota. Each of these memories have a different task, some require defeating enemies in Nightmare hunts while others involve killing enemies around the moon. One of the latest quests is the Memory of Toland, the Shattered.

There is a memory for each of Eris Morn's Fireteam members.

For Vell’s Titan mark, you must kill powerful enemies and Nightmares with melees. Once your item is completed, you will need to travel through the portal at Sanctuary to find Eris overlooking the Pyramid. Give her the memento and collect your reward from the chest. This will complete the Memory Pursuit challenge.

The first time you complete the Memory Pursuit challenge, you will get the quest to unlock Deathbringer, an Exotic Rocket Launcher. Head over to the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more helpful tips.