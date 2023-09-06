The Guiding Sight god roll - Destiny 2 With a refreshed perk pool, The Guided Sight looks to guide us into a new age of Strand Scout Rifles.

Season of the Witch’s Iron Banner offering brings with it a reprised version of The Guiding Sight. Once a regular Kinetic has now been reworked into a Strand weapon and carries with it a whole new set of perks.

The Guiding Sight is a Strand, 150RPM, High-Impact Frame, Scout Rifle, and returns with some interesting perk combinations making this season's Iron Banner worth diving into.

How to get The Guiding Sight

The Guiding Sight can be first obtained by leveling up your Iron Banner rank to four by playing Iron Banner matches. You gain increased rank points by wearing Iron Banner armor and an Iron Banner emblem. You must then go to Lord Saladin to collect The Guiding Sight when you hit the right level. To maximize your Iron Banner reputation gains, check out our Shacknews Iron Banner guide.

Once The Guiding Light is obtained, it can be directly focused using Iron Banner engrams with Lord Saladin. The Guiding Sight can also be an Iron Banner match reward.

PvP - The Guiding Sight god roll

Starting with fairly average base stats, focusing on Recoil and Stability is the key to making The Guiding Sight a solid PvP Scout Rifle.

The Guiding Sight - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +25, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Enlightened Action (Weapon Hits grant Handling +10 and Reload +10 for two seconds. Stacks five times) Perk 2 Kill Clip (Reload within 3.6 seconds of a weapon kill: 25 percent increased damage for five seconds) Origin Trait Skulking Wolf (While at low health, Guardian final blows grant enhanced radar and remove you from opponents radar for 10 seconds) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

Arrowhead Brake brings Recoil to 100 which is essential in making The Guided Sight as accurate as possible with added Handling benefiting swapping in and out to suit the combat situation best. Ricochet Rounds then adds Stability, bringing the reticle down faster ensuring follow-up shots are easy to hit.

Enlighted Action is a new perk and with fairly low Reload at its base, The Guided Sight needs that bump. You can also add a Strand Loader mod on your armor to enhance this stat further. This then plays perfectly into Kill Clip, with this perk rolling you will make light work of your opponents should they cross you after you’ve won a duel and reloaded.

Another perk to consider here is Moving Target which can replace Enlightened Action for a positive outcome if you play more aggressively. The downside is that the Reload speed will be slow, making it take longer to activate Kill Clip.

PvE - The Guiding Sight god roll

The Guided Sight has excellent synergy for a PvE Scout Rifle. While many will lean on Exotic Scout Rifles in PvE, The Guided Sight and its new perk set does enough to be considered and can do a great job in seasonal activities and Gambit.

The Guiding Sight - PVE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Weapon kills grant 10 percent grenade ability energy) Perk 2 Adrenaline Junkie (Grants a stacking damage buff and Handling +20 for 4.5 seconds on weapon or grenade kills. Damage Buff stacks: 6.7 percent|13.3 percent |20 percent|26.6 percent|33.3 percent. Grenade kills grant all five stacks.) Origin Trait Nadir Focus (Sustained fire increases accuracy and range) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor or Major Spec (7.7 damage increase)

Start this roll off with Fluted Barrel. The added Handling makes it much snappier when cycling through gear and taking on waves of enemies. As PvE enemies are easier to hit, the Recoil is much more manageable by feeding more into Stability. Ricochet Rounds add that extra Stability and bump to Range to give a stickier feel at distance.

Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie go hand-in-hand as a top-tier combination and it’s one to be excited about for use in PvE. Throwing your grenade to land a kill grants an immediate 33 percent damage buff. This then makes The Guiding Sight able to slay out against the mobs surrounding you. The more mobs you take down, the more grenade energy granted. That combination paired with the Discipline stat can refresh your grenade quickly, ready to throw another and keep the damage buff rolling.

A fun combination to look out for is Demolitionist and Cascade Point. Not as effective as Adrenaline Junkie but when rolling, The Guided Sight will fire faster making shorter work of mobs and ultimately refilling your grenade energy quickly.

The Guided Sight brings combinations to Strand that work great in both PvE and PvP making this season’s Iron Banner an exciting prospect for new loot. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.