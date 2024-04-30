Luna's Howl god roll - Destiny 2 Luna's Howl returns with PvE and PvP god rolls not to be missed.

The Brave arsenal has delivered one of the most iconic Hand Cannons in Destiny 2, Luna’s Howl. As a long-time menace in the Crucible along with its sister Not Forgotten, Luna’s Howl was one of the most chased Hand Cannons in Destiny 2. Guardians will remember its unique perk Magnificent Howl which returns together with this icon of Destiny 2.

How to get Luna’s Howl

Luna’s Howl is a possible reward from chests granted upon a successful run of the game mode, Onslaught. Guardians who take on the Legend version of Onslaught will be rewarded with chests after clearing 10 waves.

Players can also redeem the new currency, Trophies of Bravery, in the Hall of Champions at the chest with Lord Shaxx for additional drop chances.

To give yourself the best chance at dropping a Luna’s Howl quickly, visit the Luna’s Howl Attunement terminal in the Hall of Champions. Selecting Luna’s Howl to attune will increase its drop chance by 50 percent.

PvP - Luna’s Howl god roll

Luna’s Howl will be chomping at the bit to get back into the Crucible and Guardians can use this god roll to dominate any teams that cross its path.

Midnight Coup god roll - PvE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Slideshot (Sliding refills 15 percent of the Magazine and grants Range +20 and Stability +30 for three seconds OR until firing. Only active for the first shot (of the burst). 0.3-second cooldown after activation but can be reactivated multiple times during a slide by firing off shots loaded by the perk) Perk 2 Magnificent Howl (The number of precision final blows before reloading affects the rounds granted with increased range and damage. Precision final blows with Magnificent Howl active extend the effect for additional rounds) Origin Trait Indomitability (Final blows grant grenade energy when playing a Light subclass or melee energy when playing a Darkness subclass) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjuster (+5 Aim Assist)

Pick this god roll up with Hammer-Forged Rifling for its generous Range increase. This pairs perfectly with Ricochet Rounds in the Magazine slot adding more Range and Stability while allowing Luna’s Howl to challenge Guardians that are using long-range weapons.

Slideshot is an exceptional perk on a Hand Cannon with a slide granting a large +20 Range and +30 Stability. These boosts can be the ultimate difference maker and push Luna’s Howl to the next level, allowing the first shot a big advantage when chasing down the next kill.

Tie this one up with Magnificent Howl. This is ahigh-risk, high-reward perk and one that is not to be missed on Luna’s Howl. Bringing the nostalgia and the power back to this weapon, Magnificent Howl rewards an accurate hand and brings the fabled ‘two-tap’ back to reward Guardians who demonstrate their gun skill in the arena.

For a safer choice over Magnificent Howl, Guardians can roll with Desperate Measures. A new perk to the Destiny 2 sandbox that works similarly to Golden Tricorn. Adding a damage buff to any weapon, melee, or grenade final blow is a fine alternative.

PvE - Luna’s Howl god roll

Not usually associated with PvE, Luna’s Howl got some solid perks in its reprisal, making this god roll work powerfully well in the current sandbox.

Midnight Coup god roll - PvE Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Appended Mag (Magazine +2) Perk 1 Heal Clip (Finishing a reload within five seconds of a kill grants Cure x2 to you and Cure x1 to allies within 15 meters) Perk 2 Incandescent (Applies 30 Scorch stacks to enemies within four meters on Weapon Kills. Powerful combatant kills increase this to eight meters) Origin Trait Indomitability (Final blows grant grenade energy when playing a Light subclass or melee energy when playing a Darkness subclass) Masterwork Handling or Reload (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start with Smallbore for the Barrel, the flat buffs to Range and Stability keep shots sticky and accurate when bearing down on your enemies. Add Appended Mag to increase the Magazine size allowing more shots which help the final perks of this god roll reach their potential.

Heal Clip heals a chunk of your health bar when reloading after a kill and helps heal nearby allies. This allows Luna’s Howl users to get into the thick of it and keep healing as a reward for slaying out. Incandescent then adds the icing on this god roll cake, adding Scorch stacks per hit and explosions when triggering Ignite. This makes Luna’s Howl tear through groups of foes for fun and can slot itself easily into almost any strong build for Guardians across Destiny 2.

Luna’s Howl does not disappoint in its inclusion within the Brave Arsenal and will be one of the hottest god rolls to collect in the lead-up to The Final Shape. For more Destiny 2: Into the Light content and god roll breakdowns, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.