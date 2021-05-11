New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
How to start Override - Destiny 2

Discover where you can launch the new Override activity in Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer.
Sam Chandler
1

Destiny 2 has received a new activity called Override with Season of the Splicer. This new activity sees six players venture into a Vex network to deal with a problem the only way they know how: shooting and mote collection. Starting Override might actually cause another type of problem though, as the new activity is tucked away in a new location.

How to start Override

To start the Override activity, you will need to launch it from the H.E.L.M. in Destiny 2. You don’t need to be physically standing in the H.E.L.M., just open the H.E.L.M. map to find the new Override activity icon on the left. You’ll obviously need to know where the H.E.L.M. is now that it’s moved on from its location in Season of the Chosen.

destiny 2 start override

It’s worth noting that you won’t be able to play the Override activity until you have progressed through the Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer campaign. The campaign will give you the new Seasonal Article, the Splicer Gauntlet, and task you with completing an Override. Make sure you take the time to look over the Splicer Gauntlet, as there are some upgrades that improve various aspects of Override.

Figuring out how to start Override in Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer is likely going to give players a few moments’ pause. The new activity isn’t found in the typical location, like the Vanguard node or even on a planetary destination. Instead, Override is started from the HELM, a location that seems to be expanding with every new season. Take some time to also look over the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for even more helpful content to guide on through the new season.

