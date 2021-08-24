How to get Parallax Trajectory - Destiny 2 Start farming Parallax Trajectory in Destiny 2 so you can upgrade the Wayfinder's Compass Calibration, unlock chests in the Astral Alignment, and more.

Parallax Trajectory is the new currency added to Destiny 2 with Season of the Lost. This currency is used to upgrade the Wayfinder’s Compass in the H.E.L.M. and unlock some special chests in the Astral Alignment activity. Getting a steady supply of this stuff is going to be critical for those players that want to engage with this season’s wealth of content.

How to get Parallax Trajectory

Parallax Trajectory is a vital currency that you will no doubt want to farm. Having a good supply of this stuff will ensure you can upgrade and unlock everything this season. Thankfully, there are a few ways to get Parallax Trajectory:

From the Season Pass

Astral Alignment activity

Collecting Ascendant Anchors

Completing Strikes, Crucible, Gambit, public events

Randomly rewarded from defeating combatants

You'll want to farm Parallax Tracjectory so you can unlock chests in the Astral Alignment, decrypt Umbral Engrams, and upgrade the Wayfinder's Compass.

As you can see, there are a few sources where you can get Parallax Trajectory. The Season Pass offers bundles of Parallax Trajectory at Ranks 2, 12, and 32. The pass also offers boosters that increase how much of this new currency you get from the seasonal activity. These boosters are unlocked at Ranks 52, 72 and 92.

You will also get a steady supply of Parallax Trajectory as you complete activities. Your best bet is to focus on the Astral Alignment as much as possible, shifting to the other playlists when you run out of motivation – switching it up can help you stay focused on farming.

There’s also a way to increase your chances of getting Parallax Trajectory and that’s by upgrading the Wayfinder’s Compass Calibration. The Astral Harvester upgrade rewards you with more Parallax Trajectory from playlist activities; Vision of Splendor upgrade increases the chance of Guardians and bosses dropping the currency; and Parallax Focusing gives a chance of getting more from Ascendant Anchors.

Finally, defeating enemies and collecting Ascendant Anchors are the other ways of getting more Parallax Trajectory, though these will be less reliable than running activities.

What Parallax Trajectory is used for

Parallax Trajectory is used to upgrade the Wayfinder’s Compass in the H.E.L.M., unlock Wayfinder’s Troves in the Astral Alignment activity, and even focus Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster.

You should start by upgrading the Wayfinder’s Compass via the Calibration machine. Select the upgrades mentioned above to earn more Parallax Trajectory for your efforts.

Farming up a supply of Parallax Trajectory is important during Season of the Lost. This stuff is used to do just about everything in the season, so you’ll want to focus on maximising how much you get from all of its sources. Swing by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more coverage of this season and all things to come.