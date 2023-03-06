How to get Defiant Keys - Destiny 2 Increase your chances of better rewards at the end of Defiant Battlegrounds by stocking up on Defiant Keys in Destiny 2.

Defiant Keys are a new type is currency introduced with Season of Defiance in Destiny 2. These seasonal keys are used to unlock the chest at the end of Defiant Battlegrounds, granting players additional rewards. It’s not immediately clear where these keys can be acquired, but they do tend to drop frequently if you’re playing the right activities.

How to get Defiant Keys



Source: Shacknews

Defiant Keys are dropped by completing various activities throughout the game. These activities include:

Lightfall campaign missions

Terminal Overload in Neomuna

Vanguard Ops playlist

Gambit and Crucible matches

Raids

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that Defiant Keys drop from the Defiant Battlegrounds activities. This means if you want to get the additional rewards, you will need to spend some time playing other things.

Ideally, you’ll pop into Vanguard Ops, Gambit, and Crucible to complete matches for the weekly Pinnacle gear. This should see you walk away with some Defiant Keys. Spend some time playing the Terminal Overload activity on Neomuna and you’ll also get keys to drop.

Defiant Keys are stored in your inventory and max out at five. Hovering over the Defiant Battlegrounds playlist will tell you how many Defiant Keys you have in your inventory.

How to use Defiant Keys

Open the chest at the end of the Defiant Battlegrounds playlist to use a Defiant Key.

Source: Shacknews

Defiant Keys are consumed automatically when you open the chest at the end of the Defiant Battleground activity. They are only consumed when you are playing the playlist version launched via the HELM map, not the individual modes found on the map (like the EDZ one).

Using a key will increase your chances of getting more Defiant Engrams. These engrams are stored on the reputation bar at the War Table. You can either decrypt them from the bar by clicking on them or (if you’ve got the upgrade) focus them into specific weapons and armor.

Even if you don’t have a key, it can still be worth running a Defiant Battleground. You’ll get a shot at weapon patterns, Defiant Engrams, and other rewards. However, spend some time farming Defiant Keys and you’ll walk away with significantly better loot. For more on Lightfall and the latest season, check out the Destiny 2 strategy guide.