How to start the Salvation's Edge raid - Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge is coming out and if you want to play it, you need to do a few tasks in Destiny 2.

The Final Shape is almost here, and players are already eagerly eyeing off the campaign and the upcoming Salvation's Edge raid. But before you can launch the raid, you need to do a few things first.

How to start the Salvation's Edge raid

To start the Salvation's Edge raid, you must first complete The Final Shape campaign and then finish the quest, Wild Card. At this point, you can dive into the raid when it launches or wait until the first team clears it, and then continue on with the final mission. Once the final mission is done, you will be ready to start Episode 1: Echoes which launches on June 11, 2024.



Source: Bungie

Catarina Macedo, the project lead on The Final Shape, offered up this information in a Reddit post on April 20, 2024. In the post, Macdeo notes, “When raid day arrives, no matter if you choose to go in for Contest mode in the first 48 hours or wait for Normal mode to unlock, in order to experience the story linearly and as intended, you need to have the campaign completed and finish the quest 'Wild Card'.” Macedo then confirmed that the order of operations will be:

Campaign Wild Card quest Salvation's Edge raid Final Mission Episode 1: Echoes

Now, completing the raid is not a requirement for all players to move on to the final mission. What will likely happen is that once one team beats Salvation's Edge, the world of Destiny 2 will change for all players, and the final mission will unlock. So if you’re a solo player that doesn’t plan to raid just complete the campaign, finish Wild Card, and then wait for the final mission to unlock. You might also enjoy watching us play through the raid over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We’ll be attempting to clear it within the Contest Mode time limit.

For those that complete everything that comes across their desk in Destiny 2, accessing Salvation's Edge at launch shouldn’t be a problem. However, if you’re short on time and just trying to get things done, remember to focus on the above key elements (the campaign and Wild Card quest). With those done, you’ll have access to the Salvation's Edge raid and the conclusion of the story. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with the campaign and the raid.