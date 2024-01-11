Which Destiny 2 expansions & DLC to buy There are more than a dozen pieces of Destiny 2 content to buy on Steam (and other stores), learn which one you should pick up.

Destiny 2 has been out since 2017, and since then, the game has received almost two dozen DLC drops including major expansions and seasons. For newcomers, or those returning after a hiatus, it can be tough to know what you need to purchase.

The following guide is designed to help you dive into the game at a price point that makes sense for you. While you can trial Destiny 2 for free, you’re going to get the most out of the experience when you start handing over your hard-earned cash and buying content.

Destiny 2 expansions & DLC: What to buy

This guide is going to make a few assumptions about who you are as a Destiny 2 player. The first assumption is that you do not own the game and that you are looking to experience the latest content. So before getting into the details, here is my recommendation on what you should get if you just want experience everything and not have to worry about whether you're missing out on anything:

Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass Destiny 2: Lightfall Destiny 2: Legacy Collection Destiny 2: Armory Collection (30th Anniv. & Forsaken Pack)

Yes, it will cost a lot of money right out of the gate. For those with the spare cash to spend, this will set you up to be able to play anything you’re friends are playing. You will have the next expansion that’s coming out in June and its Season Pass, along with the current big expansion (but no access to the seasons), and the major expansions from previous years. There’s enough here to keep you busy that it doesn’t matter if you don’t have access to the current season.

The prices of these expansions will varyind depending on region.

Source: Shacknews

Below we’ll list each bit of DLC that is available via the Steam page, offer a brief overview of what’s included, and give our opinion on whether it’s worth picking up.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape



Source: Bungie

Purchasing just The Final Shape expansion is appropriate for those players that wish to see how the Light and Darkness Saga concludes. This expansion will wrap up the ten year story, with players finally confronting the Witness and presumably defeating it once and for all in the raid. This expansion will also grant you access to three new Supers, one for each of the classes.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass

The Destiny 2: The Final Shape and Annual Pass is a bundle that includes the upcoming major expansion, The Final Shape, and its three episodes. This will be the first time Destiny 2 uses the episode formula instead of the four seasons formula. Episodes will be released throughout the year and will likely last four months a piece.

It is worth purchasing this bundle if you intend to play for the entire year and want to see how the story continues after the events of the major expansion, The Final Shape.

Destiny 2: Lightfall



Source: Bungie

While Lightfall wasn’t well-received overall, this expansion is worth picking up for access to the Strand subclasses, experiencing a brand new campaign, and to get the Root of Nightmares raid.

Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass

Purchasing this bundle at this point in time is only worth it if you want access to the Ghosts of the Deep and Warlord’s Ruin dungeons without having to purchase a dungeon key. It is also a good way to acquire some of the craftable weapons right now before they are removed.

Once June 4, 2024 is here, everything in the Annual Pass will be removed (you keep whatever you earned). This whole bundle will likely be removed from online stores in June as well.

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (2023)

This is where things can start getting murky. The Legacy Collection includes three of the major expansions: Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and The Witch Queen. This is a great bundle that you should pick up – especially if it’s on sale.

The Witch Queen is a high point in Destiny 2’s storytelling and it includes one of the best raids ever released: Vow of the Disciple. Beyond Light will grant you access to the Stasis subclass and the Deep Stone Crypt raid. Though Shadowkeep is now rather dated, it does offer some great Exotics and the Garden of Salvation raid.

If you do not purchase this collection, it’s actually tough to justify purchasing any of the three expansions separately.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen



Source: Bungie

Buying The Witch Queen separately is a good idea if you are not interested in the Legacy Collection. It might only add a few Exotics to chase (and they’re not very good), but what it lacks in Exotics it makes up for with its main campaign and the other content. This was and still remains a high point in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light



Source: Bungie

You should really only purchase Beyond Light separately if you want access to Stasis and the Deep Stone Crypt raid. Stasis is excellent, but it is rarely a required subclass in endgame activities, like raids or Grandmaster Nightfalls (unless of course you’re a Warlock using Bleak Watcher turrets).

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep



Source: Bungie

It’s hard to justify purchasing Shadowkeep separately. While the campaign was cool, its major plot points were only really impactful for long-term players and are now overshadowed. However, having Shadowkeep does let you acquire Witherhoard, which is hands down one of the best Exotics in the game. Plus, you get access to the Garden of Salvation raid – and more raids are better than fewer.

Destiny 2: Forsaken Pack



Source: Bungie

The Forsaken Pack includes access to Exotics (you still need to farm for them in-game), some ciphers to unlock three Exotics of your choosing instantly, and access to the Shattered Throne dungeon and the Last Wish raid. Ideally, you would get this packaged together with the next one.

Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack

The Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack lets you unlock the Exotic Rocket Launcher Gjallarhorn and lets you play the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. As with the previous pack, you should purchase this in the following bundle.

Destiny 2: Armory Collection (30th Anniv. & Forsaken Pack)

This pack includes the 30th Anniversary Pack and the Forsaken Pack. If you have either of these two packs already, do not get this pack. If you have neither, this pack is worth picking up. You'll have access to two great dungeons, more rewards, as well as several more Exotic weapons.

Destiny 2: Triumphant Silver Bundle

The Triumph Silver Bundle is just a bunch of premium currency. You do not need to purchase this. Buy this only if there’s some sweet cosmetic item in-game that you desperately need.

Destiny 2: Throne of Atheon Emote Bundle

No. Don’t get this. Okay, maybe only get this if you love the Vault of Glass and you want to sit on a glass throne. It also comes with 1,100 Silver.

Destiny 2: Season of the [name] Silver Bundle

Whatever it happens to be called, this is a Silver Bundle and emote. The Silver can be used to purchase whatever you want. This typically isn’t worth buying unless you need the Silver for some in-game purchase.

With all of this said, how you want to experience Destiny 2 will be entirely up to you. Your best bet is to consult your friends to see what they are playing and then purchase whichever bundle gets you access to that. This will ensure you can play with them.

Until the day comes that Bungie simplifies its various expansions and bundles, new players will continue to have difficulty making heads or tails of its packs. We’ll be sure to keep this Destiny 2 guide as relevant and up-to-date as possible. Though, at this point, you should hopefully have a firm grasp on which Destiny 2 expansions and DLC to buy. Stop by the Bungie FAQ on Seasons for insight into how those work and check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for help navigating this dense game.