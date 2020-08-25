Promethium Spur Exotic boots - Destiny 2 The Promethium Spur is an excellent Warlock Exotic boot that takes the Dawnblade's add-clear potential to new heights in Destiny 2.

Promethium Spur is the name of a pair of Exotic Warlock boots in Destiny 2. While it is only useful for Dawnblade Warlocks, most players will like to have it close by for when it's needed as this is hands-down one of the best Exotics for Warlocks. The Promethium Spur was originally introduced to Destiny 2 in Season of Dawn.

Promethium Spur

The Promethium Spur, a sleep pair of boots featuring metal toes, is one of the best pieces of Exotic armor for those Dawnblade users out there. By tapping into the Dawnblade’s add-killing potential, the Promethium Spur ensures that add-clear doesn’t just create safety, but offers a means to flip the scales and gain more power in the fight.

Embers of Light

Embers of Light is the name of the perk Promethium Spur comes with. This perk only kicks in when Daybreak is active, which means only kills with the Daybreak Super will proc the effect.

Embers of Light – While Daybreak is active, defeating combatants or Guardians creates a Healing and Empowering Rift at their location.

This is huge. Not only is Daybreak second-to-none when it comes to add-clear and can keep itself sustained for well over a minute, Promethium Spur turns the vaporized enemies into Healing and Empowering Rifts. That’s not one or the other, the Rift is both of these at the same time. This allows allies to gain continual health regen and extra damage by standing where an enemy died.

When to use Promethium Spur

Bottom-tree Dawnblade is going to be the best choice for Promethium Spur, as it will allow you to create a whole lot of Rifts.

Promethium Spur should be used by Daybreak Warlocks wherever possible. When dealing with large groups of enemies, being able to turn the spot they died into a double Rift is invaluable. This will either help a pinned-down ally get health or help an advancing ally deal more damage.

The Promethium Spur can also been beneficial in Crucible. Whenever someone pops their Super, it’s customary to follow them into combat, collecting their Orbs of Light as they secure kills. But thanks to Embers of Light, those that follow you in will have a guaranteed means of healing and dealing more damage.

How to get Promethium Spur

Unfortunately, Promethium Spur is not an Exotic you can get from completing a mission. The only ways to get a pair of Promethium Spur boots is from an Exotic drop or by purchasing them from Xur when he sells them on the weekend. They can also be rewarded from the Fated Engram Xur sells, but only if bought as a Warlock.

Promethium Spur lore

Pass the torch. Spread the fire.

"There are symbols in this world—beacons of hope in dark times. We look to them to find inspiration to go on when hope seems lost. "We need them now more than ever. In these disconcerting times, uncertainty and speculation have run rampant and grown wild. Burn it down. Raze it to ash. "Remind them what Warlocks stand for. We are the inextinguishable Dawn shining through the midnight Darkness. They look to us as a lodestar. Show them the way forward. "Be the symbol, Guardian. Embolden your friends and allies. "Together, nothing can stop us." —Ikora Rey

Promethium Spur is a brilliant Warlock Exotic that all players will likely want to use. It makes the already powerful Daybreak Super even more potent by ensuring allies receive support in the form of Healing and Empowering Rifts. Be sure to glide on over to the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for even more Exotic armor overviews.