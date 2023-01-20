Unwavering Duty Machine Gun god roll - Destiny 2 Unwavering Duty is the first ever Trials Machine Gun.

Unwavering Duty makes its Destiny 2 debut in Season of the Seraph. This Solar Machine Gun has been added to Trials of Osiris for Guardians who are brave enough to take on the toughest opponents in endgame PVP. Unwavering Duty also brings with it a returning fan-favorite perk, Killing Tally, making this Machine Gun well worth having for PVE and PVP content.

Unwavering Duty comes with an Adept version for those brave enough to enter the Trials of Osiris and come out with a flawless victory.

How to get Unwavering Duty

Unwavering Duty can be obtained by reaching Rank 16 on Saint-14’s reward track during Season of the Seraph or the Adept version can be obtained by going flawless when Unwavering Duty becomes the weekly reward.

Keep an eye on Shacknews for the week Unwavering Duty returns as the weekly reward.

PvP - Unwavering Duty god roll

Unwavering Duty PvP god roll Barrel Chambered Compensator (Stability +10, Recoil +10, Handling -5) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Dynamic Sway Reduction (During sustained fire: gradually greatly increases accuracy and adds up to +10 Stability. Takes 0.6 seconds to maximize effect) Perk 2 Tap the Trigger (Immediately upon firing: Stability +40, max recoil kick -50 percent and -10 percent accuracy cone size for 0.6 seconds) Origin Trait Alacrity (When in Elimination PVP modes), Suros Synergy in regular PVP modes. Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Counterbalance Stock (Recoil +15)

For PVP, focusing on Stability and Recoil is key to a strong Machine Gun setup. Adding Range there only adds to the potency in 1v1 engagements.

Chambered Compensator is best here as we can balance the Recoil with the Counterbalance Stock mod so this gives us the best Stability option.

Accurized Rounds helps give much more Range for added distance in engagements. This is especially helpful due to how powerful a Machine Gun can be and the added Stability will help to keep shots straight.

Dynamic Sway Reduction and Tap the Trigger then come together to ensure high Stability on the first shots of an engagement, while then increasing Stability as you maintain fire. This can help most in situations with multiple opponents in close proximity to each other.

PvE - Unwavering Duty god roll

Unwavering Duty PvE god roll Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (Reload +10, Stability +5, Magazine +5) Perk 1 Subsistence (Refreshes 10% percent of the Magazine on weapon kill) Perk 2 Killing Tally (Increases damage on the next three kills until stow or reload. 10 percent, 20 percent then 30 percent at maximum stacks) Origin Trait Suros Synergy (Reloading grants Handling +40 and 20 percent Flinch Resistance for 6 seconds) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor or Major Spec (Both a 7.7 percent damage increase)

PVE is where Unwavering Duty can shine with the right roll. Arrowhead Break is the best choice here for the strong recoil control and a boost to Handling.

Tactical Mag provides the most benefit mainly for the added Stability and extra shots in the magazine which will ensure more up top for the damage boosting Killing Tally. Followed up with Subsistence, these perks are the key to getting the most out of Unwavering Duty.

Subsistence refunding the magazine on kills which then feeds Killing Tally and helps keep the damage boost at maximum up-time. With 60 maximum and a 30 percent damage when Killing Tally reaches max stacks, this becomes a formidable weapon in most PVE activities.

Unwavering Duty makes a big statement for Machine Guns in Destiny 2. It hits hard and brings a selection of perks which range from fun to high damage, making this Machine Gun well worth adding to your arsenal. For more god roll weapon breakdowns, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.