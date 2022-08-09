Plug One.1 god roll - Destiny 2 Start grinding Nightfalls for the perfect Plug One.1 god roll in Destiny 2.

With Plug One.1 now available as a Nightfall drop, players are scrambling for a god roll. Thankfully, for those Destiny 2 players interested in PVE, a Plug One.1 god roll comes in many shapes and sizes. Crucible aficionados are a little more restricted when it comes to a PVP god roll. Here is my recommendation for a Plug One.1 god roll.

Check out our GM Nightfall schedule for a look at when you can farm your own Plug One.1 Adept god roll.

PVP – Plug One.1 (Adept) god roll

A Plug One.1 PVP god roll is going to focus entirely on charge rate. You want this thing firing as fast as possible. Range is great, but it’s worthless if you can’t get a shot out.

Plug One.1 god roll - PVP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling Battery Accelerated Coils (Faster charge time, decreases impact) Perk 1 Killing Wind (Final blows grant increased mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration) Perk 2 Kickstart (Gain bonus damage and charge rate during a slide after sprinting for a short duration) Origin Trait Vanguard's Vindication Masterwork Charge Time Mod Adept Charge Time (+10 Charge Time) / Sprint Grip or Quick Access Sling

Hammer-Forged Rifling is a +10 bump to range. Opt for Fluted Barrel if you’re concerned about handling speed. Meanwhile, Accelerated Coils speeds up the charge time at the cost of some impact.

For the perks, there aren’t a lot of great options in the first column. Killing Wind requires a kill to proc, but it does offer a suite of appealing improvements. For the second column, Kickstart is great in Crucible given how much sprinting and sliding goes on. Alternatively, Successful Warm-Up will boost the charge rate after a kill.

For the Masterwork and mod, Charge Time will make this thing lightning fast. Slap on Vanguard’s Vindication and you’ll get some more health for each kill.

PVE – Plug One.1 (Adept) god roll

Plug One.1 has a few excellent perks that can make for quite a number of PVE god rolls. The gun boasts a lot of damage boosting perks, meaning it’s just up to you how you prefer to play.

Plug One.1 god roll - PVE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling Battery Accelerated Coils (Faster charge time, decreases impact) Perk 1 Feeding Frenzy (Each rapid kill with this weapon progressively increases reload speed for a short time) Perk 2 Reservoir Burst (When the battery is full, your next burst deals additional damage and cases enemies to explode on death) Origin Trait Vanguard's Vindication Masterwork Charge Time Mod Adept Charge Time (+10 Charge Time) / Major Spec or Backup Mag

Reservoir Burst increases the damage of the first shot when the magazine is full and causes the enemies killed to explode. Take advantage of this with Feeding Frenzy so the reload time isn’t too long. The goal will be to shoot one and immediately reload.

In the event you need more damage for each shot, Adrenaline Junkie will ensure each burst in the magazine deals 33 percent damage at 5 stacks. Kickstart also offers a boost in damage and charge rate, but requires you to sprint and slide, making it useless when you need to hold a position. Consider looking for Adaptive Munitions in order to bump the damage up further (This weapon adapts its damage output and effectiveness against energy shields that don’t match the weapon’s damage type).

There are a few options when it comes to a Plug One.1 god roll in Destiny 2. While PVE players have a number of rolls that work well, PVP players shouldn’t sleep on this. You never know when an Arc Fusion Rifle will come in handy. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more god rolls.