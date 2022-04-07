How to get the Crushed Gamma emblem - Destiny 2 If you're seeing players with the Crushed Gamma emblem, here's how you can grab it for yourself.

We all know what it’s like to spot a player with a nifty cosmetic we must have in Destiny 2. I’ve stopped in the middle of a Crucible match to find out what emblem a player had, then immediately turned to the internet to find out how to get it. That will happen with some of you today (evidenced by the fact you’re here) when you spot the Crushed Gamma emblem in Destiny 2. Here’s how you can get it.

Crushed Gamma emblem

The Crushed Gamma emblem isn't bad looking.

Players can obtain the Crushed Gamma emblem in Destiny 2 by redeeming the following code: D97-YCX-7JK. This code can be redeemed at Bungie’s website assuming you have an account and are signed in. You’ll also need to make sure your Bungie profile and Destiny 2 account are linked. Once you’ve successfully redeemed the code, you can visit the Flair section of your Collections to pick up your emblem. If you’re in-game when you redeem, you may need to pop to Orbit or load into a different location to see your Collections update. Go ahead and equip the Crushed Gamma emblem so you can drive other players to seek out how to get it.

If you’d like to read about the origin of the Crushed Gamma emblem, I highly advise that you check out TWAB for April 7, 2022. You should be reading TWAB every week if you’re deep into the Destiny 2 lifestyle, but the story of the Crushed Gamma emblem is a cool one.

Now that you know how to get the Crushed Gamma emblem, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with all the game has to offer. We’ve been hard at work detailing the new content with The Witch Queen, and we’ll continue to do that as the season rolls on for the foreseeable future.