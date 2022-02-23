Memories of Ruin puzzle solution - Destiny 2 If you're struggling with the Rune Patterns puzzle, this guide will see you through.

The Memories of Ruin quest in Destiny 2 is a small interlude between the main campaign. It’s a short mission with little combat, but what is likely to trip Guardians up is a small puzzle consisting of Hive Rune Patterns. In this guide, we’ll help you figure it out.

Memories of Ruin - Rune Pattern Puzzle solution

The solution to the Rune Pattern puzzle in the Memories of Ruin quest in Destiny 2 is random. When you approach a small wall in the Altar of Reflection, you’ll find eight columns of Hive Runes. What you need to do is shoot one column at a time until you see a symbol appear in a bubble above. This is an indication that you guessed a number correctly. If the puzzle resets, you guessed wrong.

Start at the far left and shoot one column at a time until a symbol appears above the puzzle. When that happens, you know the first number. Now, shoot another column. If the symbol appears above, you guessed correctly again and know two numbers. If the puzzle resets, it was incorrect, and you need to activate the first number again. Thankfully, the first number remains the same, so you can easily input it again and then move on to guessing the second. It’s just trial and error, with a little bit of memory required as you slowly solve the Rune Patter puzzle through process of elimination.

Once you have figured out the pattern the Rune Puzzle will be solved, and you can proceed forward with the Memories of Ruin quest. It’s short and full of narrative, so duck out of here and get back to The Witch Queen campaign. You could open our Destiny 2 strategy guide if you want to browse through more content. You’ll be glad you did.