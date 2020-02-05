Empyrean Foundation guide - Destiny 2 Everything you need to know about the Empyrean Foundation, including how to start the new questline and more.

Bungie made us wait a bit, but we finally have the next piece of the puzzle in Destiny 2’s Season of Dawn. Released just yesterday, players can now take part in the Empyrean Foundation quest, a new item that will require quite a bit of work to pull off. In this guide, we’ll discuss how to start the Empyrean Foundation quest, go over all the steps needed to complete it, and more.

Destiny 2 Empyrean Foundation guide

The latest weekly reset brought about an Empyrean Donation that players can take part in. Basically, players all across the Destiny2 community will need to donate Fractaline to restore the Empyrean Foundation. As this happens, the Empyrean Foundation will grow stronger, and players will be rewarded with new bonuses like shaders, progress on Timelost Weapons, and more.

In this guide, we’re going to cover a lot. Here’s a basic list of what you’ll need to complete to start donating to the Empyrean Foundation.

Unlock the four original Obelisks on Earth, Nessus, Mars, and the Tangled Shore.

Complete Tribute to the Colonies.

Talk to Saint-14.

Upgrade the original Obelisks until they are strong enough to power the Tower Obelisk.

Complete the quest Bright Future and defeat Inotam.

Charge the Core taken from the Sundial by gathering Orbs of Light.

Return the Core to the Tower Obelisk and start gathering Fractaline to donate to the Empyrean Foundation.

How to start the Empyrean Foundation quest

Okay, now that we’ve covered the basic steps you’ll take, let’s go a bit deeper.

To kick things off, you’re going to need to complete and activate all four of the Obelisks located on Earth, Nessus, Mars, and the Tangled Shore. These are part of the main story you’ll follow in Season of Dawn, so most players have probably already unlocked all of these.

Activate the Tower Obelisk

Once you unlocked all four of the main Obelisks, you should be able to pick up a quest called Tribute to the Colonies by talking to Saint-14 in the Tower. This quest is a bit long, as it includes several steps that will take you all across the galaxy. Basically, just follow the steps and talk to the vendors in each area to gather more objectives. Most of the objectives will task you with completing a patrol, or killing enemies, or even just taking part in Public Events. Complete whatever new objectives pop up until the Tribute to the Colonies quest is finished.

When you’ve completed Tribute to the Colonies, head back to the Tower and talk to Saint-14 once again. He’ll congratulate you on your work and then will advise you of a new quest called Cornerstone. This quest tasks you with placing a small keepsake that Saint-14 made while you completed Tribute to the Colonies in the Tower Obelisk. Head to the Obelisk and interact with it to do so.

Power up the Tower Obelisk

This is where things get a bit confusing for many players. Once you’ve played the keepsake in the Obelisk, you’ll either be able to go right to the next step, or you’ll need to level up your other Obelisks some. Since the Tower Obelisk draws power from the other four Obelisks around the galaxy, you’ll need to head to each planet and level those Obelisks up by gathering Polarized Fractaline and using it at each Obelisk. Nobody is quite sure what level your Obelisks need to be, but we were able to trigger the quest with all Obelisks at level 3.

If you’ve already reached that milestone, then you’ll be able to pick up the quest Bright Future from Saint-14, which tasks you with killing Inotam in the Sundial.

How to complete the Empyrean Foundation quest

Now that you have Bright Future in your quest log, head to the Sundial and take part in the final battle with Inotam. If you need some pointers you can always refer to our Inotam boss guide, which breaks down everything you need to know about the fight. When you’ve managed to defeat Inotam, you’ll receive the Obelisk Core, which you’ll then need to charge up.

Charge the Obelisk Core

To charge the Obelisk Core, grab a Masterwork Weapon and head into a Strike or some other event with a lot of enemies. The goal here is to gather 30 Orbs of Light, which can easily be done by killing enemies with a Masterwork Weapon of any kind, as these weapons generate Orbs on multikills. Once you’ve gathered the 30 Orbs of Light, the task will complete, and you can head back to the Tower and drop the core into the Obelisk.

Donate to the Empyrean Foundation

This is where the fun begins. At this point, you’ll unlock the ability to spend Fractaline on the Empyrean Donation. We’re not 100% sure what this will lead to just yet, but many have speculated that this could mark the start of the return of the Trials of Osiris. Of course, the true course still remains to be seen, but we’re sure Bungie will have more info as the weeks go on. For now, just focus on building up your Resonance Power at the Tower Obelisk and donating your Fractaline to help the community achieve its goals.

Now that you know how the Empyrean Foundation quest works, make sure you check out the rest of our Destiny 2 strategy guide for even more helpful information.