Nightmare Containment extra chest locations - Destiny 2 Two bonus chests can spawn in five potential spots after the Nightmare Containment public event in Destiny 2.

Nightmare Containment rewards players with a chest and a Nightmare Harvester, but there are also two extra chests that spawn after the encounter in Destiny 2. For those that want some extra rep and gear, finding the location of these bonus chests is important. There are five possible locations these chests can spawn and they’re all listed below.

Nightmare Containment extra chest locations

There are five potential spawn points for the extra chests after the Nightmare Containment public event. The chests are found behind doors, which are locked with a lever. These chests are only available after the event ends when the lockdown lifts from the Castellum. To easily find the chest, ensure you equip a cache detector mod on your Ghost.

Nightmare Containment extra chest 1

The first location the extra chest can spawn is to the right of the Nightmare Containment. From where the boss stands at the top of the stairs, turn right and go through the large door to find the lever.

Nightmare Containment extra chest 2

The second chest is opposite the first, this time to the left of the Nightmare Containment. Go through the middle door to locate the lever.

Nightmare Containment extra chest 3

The next place to check for the bonus chest is at the entrance to the Castellum. This is the corner of the space beside the route to the Royal Pools. If you’re standing on the platform where the Nightmare Containment boss spawns, it is to the back right. This is also where you can find a Calus bobblehead.

Nightmare Containment extra chest 4

The fourth Nightmare Containment chest is along the perimeter, down the stairs from the previous chest. This is the path that would lead you to the Gauntlet location. Enter the doors on the right to find the lever.

Nightmare Containment extra chest 5

The final extra chest can be found above the central location that leads to the Pleasure Gardens. Jump up to the balcony and activate the lever to find the chest.

Each time you complete a Nightmare Containment Tier 3 boss, make sure you do a lap around the Castellum to find these extra chests. While you’re doing that, you should also farm Opulent Keys for a chance at some new weapons. For more on the latest season, check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.