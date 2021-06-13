E3 2021: All games, trailers, announcements, news, and presentation VODs

E3 2021 has been absolutely brimming with video game announcements, news, and trailers. Because there’s so many, it can be easy to miss one or two things (or perhaps more), which is where we come in. Below you’ll find a collection of articles, links, and trailers to get you up to speed and ensure you see anything you might have missed at E3 2021. So come with me and let’s look at all the exciting games we’ll be playing this year and next.
Summer Game Fest announcements
Geoff Keighley really knocked it out of the park with his Summer Game Fest 2021. While not technically a part of E3 2021, it set the stage with arguably the biggest reveal so far: Elden Ring has a release date.
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands officially revealed
- Metal Slug Tactics brings strategy to the series
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut arriving soon
- Sable gets a new trailer
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season Four
- Lost Ark coming to the West
- Among Us roadmap gets voted in
- Salt & Sacrifice
- Smite x Stranger Things crossover coming to the game
- Two Point Campus is the next title from Two Point Studios
- Rocket League x Fast & Furious
- Solar Ash is from the creator of Hyper Light Drifter
- The Ancrusis is a sci-fi Left 4 Dead
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes shows off the monster
- Tales of Arise
- Planet of Lana
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
- Overwatch 2 Baptiste & Sombra redesigns seen for the first time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate gets 2B skin
- Deviation Games studio announcement, PlayStation partnership
- Tunic trailer & Xbox demo are here
- Tribes of Midgar
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is a battle royale title
- Evil Dead: The Game
- Elden Ring release date
For those that want more Elden Ring goodness, check out my piece on everything you need to know about Elden Ring. I take a deep dive into various corners of the internet to undercover as many of its secrets as I can.
Koch Primetime Gaming announcements
Koch Primetime revealed its new publishing brand, Prime Matter. This new division is responsible for a whole lot of awesome games announced at E3 2021.
- Final Form by Reikon Games
- Dolmen gets a new trailer
- King’s Bounty 2 gameplay revealed
- Scars Above is Returnal meets Dead Space
- Encased is a dystopian sci-fi RPG
- Martha is Dead is a psychological horror about a drowned woman
- Broken Pieces is a scary new title by Elseware Experience
- Chernobylite is a base-building survival title
- Payday 3 is coming to PC and consoles in 2023
IGN Expo announcements
IGN Expo featured a few titles we’ve seen previously as well as a few new contenders.
- Survival Machine
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Splitgate: Arena Warfare
- The Forgotten City remembers a release date
- Unpacking scratches your organization itch
Guerrilla Collective announcements
The Geurrilla Collective Showcase features several announcements like the intense Hunt the Night, the gruesome Death Trash, or the retro throwback Arcade Paradise.
- Firegirl fights fire with water and cute visuals
- Hunt the Night is a blood-soaked action adventure title
- Demon’s Mirror mixes deck building with match-3 gameplay
- Death Trash gets a new gameplay trailer
- BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad
- Despot’s Game is an auto-battler set in a labyrinth
- Sable rips through the desert with new trailer
- Venice 2089 is heading to Kickstarter
- RoboDunk is NBA Jam with roguelite elements
- Arcade Paradise is retro goodness
Wholesome Games announcements
Wholesome Games was a truly adorable and relaxing livestream. It marked a calm moment amidst the storm of E3 2021, despite several dozens of games getting announced.
- Bird Problem is announced
- Recolit
- Snacko
- Alekon
- A Little To The Left
- Beasts of Maravilla is a Pokemon Snap a run for its money
- Ooblets Port Forward
- Spirit Swap
- Behind the Frame
- SkateBIRD reveals accessibility options
- Here Comes Niko
- Pekoe lets you start a tea shop in a cat town
- Lake - Sept 1
- Yokai Inn
- Mythic Ocean
- Kokopa's Atlas introduces players to space cat and a robot bird
- Button City
- Hoa is releasing this August
- Garden Story
- Paralives
- KeyWe
- A Walk with Yiayia
- Dordogne
- The Gecko Gods
- Behind the Twilight Tasomachi - 2021
- Witchy Life Story
- Battle Cakes
- Bear & Breakfast
- Passportout 2
- Sally
- Rainbow Billy The Curse of the Leviathan brings color to your world
- Unpacking
- Soup Pot
- Cloud Jumper
- Teacup
- Moonglow Bay
- Pupperazzi
- Luna's Fishing Garden
- Witchery Academy
- Amber Isle is a cute Animal Crossing-like game
- Woodo - 2022
- Wytchwood
- Moonshell Island
- Frogsong
- LEGO Builder's Journey
- Clawfish
- PowerWash Simulator
- Book of Travels
- Toodee and Topdee
- The Garden Path
- Venba
- The Outbound Ghost
- The Magnificent Trufflepigs
- Fossil Corner
- Dreamland Confectionery
- Freshly Frosted
- Apico
- Cat Designer Mocha
- Lonefarm
- Shashingo
- RoboCo
- Kotodama Diary
- Co-open
- Cat Cafe Manager
- Game Director Story
- Princess Farmer
- KreatureKind
- Seasonspree
- Fire Tonight
- Floppy Knights
- Loddlenaut announces its Kickstarter
Ubisoft announcements
Despite experiencing some leaks beforehand, Ubisoft managed to deliver some surprises at E3 2021. Fans of Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Rainbow Six, and Mario were in for a treat. There was also a surprise for those that enjoyed the 2009 film, Avatar.
- Rainbow Six Extraction gets a release date
- Watch Dogs: Legion gets Aiden and Wrench DLC
- Just Dance 2022 coming in November
- Werewolves Within movie gets a trailer
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope gameplay revealed
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope arrives in 2022
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora coming in 2022
Devolver Digital announcements
Devolver Digital’s E3 livestreams continue to be a chaotic and thoroughly enjoyable romp. For E3 2021, the team cranked the bizarreness up to max as they announced a myriad of new titles across console, PC, and mobile.
- Shadow Warrior 3 gets a brutal gameplay trailer
- Phantom Abyss is coming to Steam Early Access in June
- Trek to Yomi gets an announcement trailer
- Death’s Door releasing this July
- Devolver Tumble Time is a mobile game
- Wizard with a Gun is a cooperative sandbox survival game
- Inscryption is a deckbuilder-meets-psychological horror
- Demon Throttle is only available as a physical release
- Devolver Digital sold an NFT VHS of its showcase
Gearbox announcements
Gearbox’s presence at E3 2021 was a little bit light this year. In fact, the majority of the livestream was dedicated to talking about the upcoming Borderlands movie that’s being directed by Eli Roth.
UploadVR announcements
The UploadVR Showcase had several VR title announcements, be it new games or updates to fan favorites.
- Larcenauts gets a gameplay trailer and roadmap
- Pistol Whip to receive Style System update
- Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey
- Sam & Max: This Time it’s Virtual
- Township Tale
Xbox & Bethesda announcements
Xbox & Bethesda’s E3 2021 presentation was a banger, with dozens of games shown. From a look at Halo Infinite’s intense multiplayer and the gorgeous Forza Horizon 4 to Arkane’s Studios new Redfall and the reveal that The Outer Worlds 2 is in development, there was something for everyone.
- Starfield will be Xbox and PC exclusive
- Contraband is Avalanche Studios’ new game
- Psychonauts 2 is coming this August
- Back 4 Blood will launch on Xbox Game Pass
- Twelve Minutes is out in August
- Sea of Thieves gets a Pirates of the Caribbean crossover
- Fallout 76: Steel Reign is the next update for the popular online game
- Hades is heading to Xbox Game Pass in August
- Party Animals is a Gang Beasts-like title
- Halo Infinite F2P multiplayer gets a gameplay trailer, shows Brute spike launcher
- Atomic Heart is a Russian role-playing FPS coming to Xbox Game Pass
- Somerville is an Xbox console exclusive
- Diablo 2: Resurrected gets a release date for Xbox
- Shredders is a snowboarding game coming in December
- The Ascent will launch on Xbox Game Pass
- Replaced is a 2D survival game
- Slime Rancher 2 is revealed
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising announced
- Grounded gets Shroom & Doom update
- Age of Empires 4 is releasing in October
- Redfall is a vampire-slaying game by Akrane Studios
- Forza Horizon 5 is releasing in November
- The Outer Worlds 2 is happening
Square Enix announcements
Square Enix brought plenty of news on the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy title, gameplay of Babylon’s Fall, Life is Strange news, Final Fantasy 1-6 remaster, and more.
- Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy launching in October
- Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy gameplay shows alien fights and dialogue options
- Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther: War for Wakanda is the game’s next DLC
- Babylon’s Fall gets a trailer showing gameplay and story
- Life is Strange: True Colors gets a deep dive into the empathy mechanic
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is Team Ninja’s next game
- Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster brings the first six games to Steam and mobile
PC Gaming Show announcements
The PC Gaming Show was packed wall to wall with game trailers and announcements. Gabe Newell also made a special appearance to announce Steam Next Fest. There were also some peripherals revealed including some neural gloves, a Fanatec CSLDD wheel resistance mechanism, the ONEXPLAYER Switch-like handheld device, and the Asus PG32UQX gaming monitor feature 32-inches of 4K goodness.
- Naraka Bladepoint
- Dodgeball Academia brings the gym class game to video games
- Chivalry 2 gets its post-launch content that “doubles the size of the game for free”
- Rawmen: Food Fighter Arena gets another trailer
- Dying Light 2
- Humankind gets a closed beta
- They Always Run
- Orcs Must Die 3
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
- Gigabash gets a gameplay trailer
- Lemnis Gate
- Next Space Rebels
- WarTales is revealed
- Ixion takes players to the stars
- FAR: Changing Tides sails into a 2021 release
- Lakeburg Legacy tells villagers to fornication under command of the king
- Killing Floor 2 get Interstellar Insanity DLC
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Silt makes its debut
- Soulstice is coming next year
- Chaos Gate: Daemon Hunters
- Pioner
- Eve Online
- Lumberhill
- Arboria
- Tinykin shows of unique animated style
- Chernobylite
- Sacrifire
- Icarus
- Mecha Jammer
- Wandering Village
- Death Trash
- Songs of Conquest
- Citizen Sleeper
- Project Warlock 2
New Blood also had a sizzle reel halfway through the PC Gaming Show, right before Gabe Newell.
- Ultra Kill
- Fallen Aces
- Amid Eveil: The Black Labyrinth
- Unfortunate Spacemen
- Dusk
- Kyle is Completely Famous
- Faith the Unholy Trinity
- Gloomwood
- Dusk
E3 2021 was a monumental event with developers and publishers bringing tons of new and exciting game announcements, trailers, and news to players. Make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews as we continue to cover everything else that comes out after E3. There’s also Shacknews E5 2021 coming up next, so stick around so you don’t miss out!
Sam Chandler posted a new article, E3 2021: All trailers, announcements, news, and presentation VODs