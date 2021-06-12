New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sable gets new gameplay trailer for Guerilla Showcase 2021

Raw Fury's intriguing adventure platformers got a new trailer during E3 2021 festivities.

Chris Jarrard
Some of the most interesting indie games on the horizon got their chance in the sun this morning during the 2021 Guerilla Collective Showcase. Raw Fury, one of the more prominent indie publishers, took the opportunity to provide an all-new look at Shedworks’ platforming/puzzle/adventure hybrid Sable by way of a new trailer.

Sable first arrived on the scene way back in 2018 when it made its public debut at that year’s E3 exhibitions. The game managed to turn heads at the time thanks to a striking art style and relaxing pace. 

We learned earlier this week that Sable will launch for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch on September 23. The announcement came while the game was being demoed during the 2021 Summer Games Fest with a musical accompaniment from Japanese Breakfast.

