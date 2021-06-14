New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Limited Run gives Castlevania Requiem bundle a physical release on PS4

Get your hands on a physical copy of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood.
Sam Chandler
1

Limited Run likes to bring players physical releases of games and the latest is the Castlevania Requiem bundle with a PS4 physical release. This bundle includes Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood, two games that have been available on the PlayStation for some time, albeit only digitally.

During the Limited Runs E3 2021 livestream on June 14, 2021, the company behind giving popular digital games a physical release announced that the Castlevania Requiem bundle would receive a physical release. This means both Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood will be able to sit up among your collection of Castlevania games instead of existing solely as a bunch of ones and zeroes on your PS4.

But wait, there's more. Retro gamers, now is your time to shine. Limited Run Games is also doing a physical retro rerelease for the Turbo Duo.

There’s not a lot of information available yet, but those interested in picking up the physical edition of Castlevania Requiem (Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood) should keep an eye trained on the Limited Run website. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest out of E3 2021.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

