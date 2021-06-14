Limited Run gives Castlevania Requiem bundle a physical release on PS4 Get your hands on a physical copy of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood.

Limited Run likes to bring players physical releases of games and the latest is the Castlevania Requiem bundle with a PS4 physical release. This bundle includes Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood, two games that have been available on the PlayStation for some time, albeit only digitally.

During the Limited Runs E3 2021 livestream on June 14, 2021, the company behind giving popular digital games a physical release announced that the Castlevania Requiem bundle would receive a physical release. This means both Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood will be able to sit up among your collection of Castlevania games instead of existing solely as a bunch of ones and zeroes on your PS4.

The cult classic is coming back to modern consoles. Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood is getting a physical edition on PS4 via https://t.co/uFFLbeCnQB! More details to come. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/Qvb0p9zJpZ — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

But wait, there's more. Retro gamers, now is your time to shine. Limited Run Games is also doing a physical retro rerelease for the Turbo Duo.

Castlevania Rondo of Blood is getting a physical retro rerelease on Turbo Duo! Follow https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo for more details to come. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/KtNgSOyEY1 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

There's not a lot of information available yet, but those interested in picking up the physical edition of Castlevania Requiem (Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood) should keep an eye trained on the Limited Run website.