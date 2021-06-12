Demon's Mirror mixes strategy card battles with match-3 gameplay at E3 2021 Demon's Mirror gets a new trailer shown at the Guerrilla Collective Showcase featuring puzzle gameplay and strategy card-based action.

Another indie game world premiere has come from the E3 2021 Guerrilla Collective Showcase 2021 in the form of Demon's Mirror. This new deck building roguelike changes up the formula by adding match-3 puzzle battles to the mix. Demon's Mirror is set to release on Steam in 2022.

Be-Rad Entertainment got some prime positioning today in the Guerrilla Collective Showcase 2021 kicking off E3. This showcase highlighted a ton of indie titles and Demon's Mirror was revealed with a world premiere trailer. Demon's Mirror from Be-Rad Entertainment has some instant familiarity for any fans of deckbuilding roguelike games like Slay the Spire and Monster Train.

It's not hard to miss the match-3 puzzle gameplay going on at the same time, adding an interesting twist to an indie genre that is currently seeing huge sales numbers. Be-Rad Entertainment has some experience in match-3 battle puzzlers with its work on WarGames: WOPR, a mobile licensed game that has since been pulled from digital storefronts. This looks to be Be-Rad's first jump into a Steam release, after shipping a handful of mobile titles including one based on Serious Sam.

Demon's Mirror looks to take that Puzzle Quest-esque gameplay and inject it into roguelike strategy card battles in a unique twist. Cards can be used to attack and defend against enemies or change tiles on the board for bigger combos. Strategically chaining together tiles looks like it will have a significant effect on various parts of your battles. The trailer shows off a few moments of the roguelike card battles and how the strategic match-3 gameplay can deal extra damage to enemies. It ends with a very strange thing at the end with the logo text for the game being highlighted in a blatant style. Keep checking Shacknews for more coverage from E3 2021 as we bring you the biggest stories from the day.