Broken Pieces scares up an official trailer at Summer of Gaming 2021 Elseware Experience delivered an official trailer for its new psychological thriller Broken Pieces at IGN's Summer of Gaming 2021.

The IGN Summer of Gaming 2021 event packed day zero of E3 with loads of new trailers and announcements. Elseware Experience's Broken Pieces was one of the many games to get a new trailer today. The third-person puzzle-solving psychological horror game is due Q2 2022 for PC, PS4/PS5, and Xbox One/Series consoles.

Broken Pieces is the first large scale game from France-based developer, Elseware Experience. The studio began with work on mods for Source engine games like Half-Life 2 and Left 4 Dead which received community acclaim. With its technical skill and game engine knowledge, Elseware Experience went on to craft digital experiences for GDC 2015 and the European Commission's Science Hub.

Broken Pieces represents the first full title in development for the independent studio and got an official trailer during the IGN Summer of Gaming 2021 event. Set in a French coastal village, the player encounters a paranormal phenomenon that causes you to get stuck in a day that loops over and over. Broken Pieces is also a reference to the pieces of the story that must be discerned by solving the mystery of your surroundings and various in-game puzzles.

The trailer starts with a 3D rendered portable cassette player that kicks off the music to set the mood. From there we can see that the game is a third-person investigative adventure with fixed camera angles and abundant interactive puzzle-solving. We also see glimpses of a snowy blizzard-inflicted pass and some very creepy underground caverns to break up the setting. Broken Pieces is set to release in Q2 2022 for PC, PS4/PS5, and Xbox One/Series consoles. Stay stuck to Shacknews for more E3 2021 coverage.