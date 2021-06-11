New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Broken Pieces scares up an official trailer at Summer of Gaming 2021

Elseware Experience delivered an official trailer for its new psychological thriller Broken Pieces at IGN's Summer of Gaming 2021.
Bryan Lefler
1

The IGN Summer of Gaming 2021 event packed day zero of E3 with loads of new trailers and announcements. Elseware Experience's Broken Pieces was one of the many games to get a new trailer today. The third-person puzzle-solving psychological horror game is due Q2 2022 for PC, PS4/PS5, and Xbox One/Series consoles.

Broken Pieces is the first large scale game from France-based developer, Elseware Experience. The studio began with work on mods for Source engine games like Half-Life 2 and Left 4 Dead which received community acclaim. With its technical skill and game engine knowledge, Elseware Experience went on to craft digital experiences for GDC 2015 and the European Commission's Science Hub.

Broken Pieces represents the first full title in development for the independent studio and got an official trailer during the IGN Summer of Gaming 2021 event. Set in a French coastal village, the player encounters a paranormal phenomenon that causes you to get stuck in a day that loops over and over. Broken Pieces is also a reference to the pieces of the story that must be discerned by solving the mystery of your surroundings and various in-game puzzles.

The trailer starts with a 3D rendered portable cassette player that kicks off the music to set the mood. From there we can see that the game is a third-person investigative adventure with fixed camera angles and abundant interactive puzzle-solving. We also see glimpses of a snowy blizzard-inflicted pass and some very creepy underground caverns to break up the setting. Broken Pieces is set to release in Q2 2022 for PC, PS4/PS5, and Xbox One/Series consoles. Stay stuck to Shacknews for more E3 2021 coverage.

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola