Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has some intense feelings on chaos coming in 2022 Stranger of Paradise is a new action-focused take featuring Final Fantasy's original villain.

Square Enix’s E3 2021 showcase was an interesting one to say the least. In a day that featured a lot of Guardians of the Galaxy and a trickle of further news, we still got to see some interesting looks at new things. One of them was a rumored collaboration between Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo, and Square Enix. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins is a action hack-‘n-slash spinoff that will see us attempt to kill chaos, and possibly the original Final Fantasy’s villain, Garland.

Square Enix showed off Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin during its E3 2021 presentation on June 13, 2021. Being developed by Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo, Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin features a trio of characters led by a very grumpy fellow who has very strong feelings about chaos. Basically, if you didn’t catch on from the many times he says it in the trailer, he wants to kill chaos… very, very badly. That involved swinging his big honking sword around at all sorts of baddies, crystallizing them, and often tearing them to shreds angrily. You can see the trailer in action below.

Perhaps most interesting out of all of this is the very end of the trailer where a familiar Final Fantasy big bad appears. The angry protagonist calls them chaos and goes for the fight, but others refer to them as Garland, which many Final Fantasy fans will recognize as the final villain in the original Final Fantasy. With Garland (or some form of him) appearing in Stranger of Paradise, that Final Fantasy Origin moniker has some weight to it. It appears Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja are truly taking it back to the beginning with this game in some ways.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is set to arrive in 2022, but a demo will come for PlayStation 5 in the near future. Stay tuned for updates on that and be sure to follow the rest of our E3 2021 coverage throughout the weekend.