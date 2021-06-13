Watch the Square Enix E3 2021 livestream here Check out what Square Enix has to offer during E3 2021 by tuning in to its livestream.

Square Enix is a household name in the video game industry and it likely has plenty to show off at E3 2021. Fans will no doubt be looking for news on various Final Fantasy titles, Forspoken, Life is Strange, and more. You can check out the Square Enix E3 2021 livestream below.

Square Enix E3 2021 livestream

The Square Enix E3 2021 livestream is scheduled to begin on June 13 at 12:15 p.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. ET. You can watch the stream as it happens via the Twitch embed below. If you want to get involved in the chat, make sure you come and hang out over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

If you want a little more insight into what we might see today, Square Enix has given viewers a vague overview of some of the announcements:

The world premiere of a new game from Eidos-Montréal

An exciting update on BABYLON’S FALL

New details about Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther- War for Wakanda and updates on upcoming in-game events

A deep dive on Life is Strange: True Colors and a first look at Life is Strange: Remastered Collection

The mention of Eidos-Montréal is sure to pique a lot of players’ interest. The studio is responsible for hits like Tomb Raider, Marvel’s Avengers, as well as the recent Deus Ex titles. Considering Marvel’s Avengers is also listed, we could be looking at a brand new Deus Ex title – or even an entirely new IP.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about Babylon’s Fall, so an update on its progress is sure to please a lot of players.

Whether you’re a fan of Final Fantasy games or interested to hear what else is coming, make sure you tune in to the Square Enix E3 2021 livestream. You can also check out the Shacknews Square Enix page for our full coverage of the event. There’s more left in E3 2021, so stick around for more fun.