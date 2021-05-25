Axiom Verge 2 delayed to Q3 2021 Developer Thomas Happ is asking for fans to "please understand" as Axiom Verge 2 is delayed once again.

With as beloved as Axiom Verge was back in 2015, it’s sequel is one of the most highly-anticipated releases of the upcoming gaming slate. Originally set to launch in Fall of 2020, the game was delayed to the first half of 2021. However, developer Thomas Happ will need a bit more time to complete the project, as Axiom Verge 2 has now been delayed to Q3 2021.

The news of Axiom Verge 2’s delay was originally reported by IGN on May 25. Hours later, Thomas Happ himself confirmed the news with a post to the game’s website. “I could go into a long spiel about why it’s taking longer than I originally forecast, but I don’t want to get too bogged down into technical details. Suffice it to say that the game will be better for the additional time, and I won’t have to burn myself out crunching to hit a date that I set for myself.”

Happ quotes legendary Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata in asking fans to “please understand” the latest delay for Axiom Verge 2. Although fans will have to wait a while longer for the sequel to Axiom Verge, it isn’t all bad news. Happ announced that Axiom Verge Making-Of Documentary, which chronicles the development of the original 2015 game, will now be free for all on Steam. If you’re chomping at the bit for the next installment, maybe a peek behind the curtain at how the sausage gets made will hold you over.

Axiom Verge 2 will no longer make its first half of 2021 window, and will now launch in Q3 of this year. Just months ago, it was revealed that when the game does release, it will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store. For more on Axiom Verge 2, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.