Axiom Verge 2 to launch as Epic Games Store PC exclusive When it comes to the PC release, it seems Axiom Verge 2 will start out exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

Thomas Happ is hard at work on the following act to his debut, Axiom Verge, and the fruits of his labor seem to be at hand in 2021. Axiom Verge 2 is slated for arrival in 2021 on various platforms. We already knew about Nintendo Switch, and Xbox and PlayStation are seemingly in the works. That said, when it comes to PC in particular, it would appear that Axiom Verge 2 will launch as an exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

Axiom Verge 2’s Epic Games Store exclusive launch was announced on the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase livestream on February 11, 2021. Though no date was given at this time, creator Thomas Happ would go on to share details of the launch in a blog post on Axiom Verge 2’s website.

“Epic has been incredibly supportive of Axiom Verge from the beginning,” Happ wrote. “I don’t want to go into too many details about the nature of the arrangement I have with Epic other than to say that I’ve been able to put my stress about how the game will perform out of my mind for a bit and just focus on making the game I want to make.”

Despite the Epic Games Store exclusivity at launch, Happ promised he has no intention of leaving Axiom Verge fans on Steam out in the cold.

“For Steam fans out there, please know that it will be coming your way eventually,” Happ continued. “The Steam team at Valve has also been incredibly supportive of Axiom Verge, and my decision to partner with Epic on this is in no way a comment on my relationship with Valve.”

With that in mind, it seems that exclusivity of Axiom Verge 2 on the Epic Games Store will be a temporary deal. Even further, Happ promised that he hopes to be able to share something substantial about launches on PlayStation and Xbox consoles soon. More concrete details on release dates for all platforms should also be expected soonish as well.

Can’t wait for Axiom Verge 2? Be sure to check out the official update for the first Axiom Verge, which brought a Randomizer Mode to the game to mix up the challenge and stay tuned as we await the sequel sometime in 2021.