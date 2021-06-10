Bandai Namco shows new Tales of Arise with trailer at Summer Game Fest 2021
Tales of Arise from Bandai Namco gets a new trailer debut for Summer Game Fest 2021 showing off more of the upcoming action RPG.
The upcoming entry in the long running action-RPG Tales franchise from Bandai Namco was shown in more detail with a new trailer that debuted at Summer Game Fest 2021. Tales of Arise is set to release September 10, 2021.
